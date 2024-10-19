2024 In A Nutshell: Antonio Brown Speaks At Donald Trump Rally In Pennsylvania

If you told me 10 years ago that Antonio Brown would be endorsing Donald Trump for president, I would have called you certifiably insane for two reasons. One, an NFL player endorsing a Republican candidate just seemed off. And two, Trump was just a businessman who also had a game show.

Well, here we are. The year is 2024, and Trump is running for his second term in office - and Brown (the guy who applauded Caitlin Clark by using a Mel Gibson meme and who had the most memorable mid-game exit ever) is supporting him. What a time to be alive.

The presidential candidate held a rally in Latrobe, PA today, which is not far from Pittsburgh. That’s where Brown spent the first nine years of his NFL career, and he arrived with Le’Veon Bell, one of his most talented teammates during that stretch.

Brown opened up his endorsement speech by appealing to what he called the "best fans in the world," before throwing a haymaker at the progressive media and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

"I know the media is going to call me crazy for Trump having me speak here. But I wanna make this clear, we are not, they are," Brown said. "Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, they want to put tampons in the boys bathroom. That’s really insane, right? By the way, tampon Tim Walz, he isn’t a real football coach. He could never guard me."

OH MY GOSH!!! Harris and Walz are probably suffering from third-degree burns right now.

Brown then talked about how his time in Pittsburgh helped change his character, and he used that as a segway to officially endorse Donald Trump.

"I came to Pittsburgh as a 6th-round draft pick, an underdog, but the people in the city really embraced me. They knew what it was like to be an underdog, and my time here taught me to embody the spirit of Pittsburgh; blue-collar, hardworking people that are resilient and face challenges head on."

He continued:

"I’m here representing a man who carries those same values, Donald Trump. He knows success, and he knows what it takes to make America great again. No matter what the media threw at him, no matter what people said to try to bring him down, he continued to push forward and kept getting back up. And he’s always ready for the fight" (at this point, he mimicked Trump’s iconic reaction to being short in Butler ).

Look, I’m not saying I endorse everything that Brown has done on the field or in his personal life. But I gotta say, this guy has a solid outlook on political issues!

Did I have Brown endorsing Trump on my 2024 bingo card? Not at all. But am I glad it happened? Absolutely.