Watch: Yes, Pat McAfee Can Really Wrestle As He Gears Up For WWE This Weekend

Pat McAfee will once again prove that he can do it all when he heads to the WWE ring Saturday for WWE Backlash against the psychotic wrestler Gunther, who only a few weeks ago choked him out on live television!

However, because social media users refuse to do any research or bother to get answers for themselves these days, some people are ripping McAfee for wanting to get into the squared circle and are saying that he has no shot whatsoever.

Ahh, to be ignorant and lazy is a curse, my friends, because Pat McAfee can absolutely handle his own in the ring, not only with his mic work and his savage promos, but also his athleticism as well. In fact, McAfee has stepped into the WWE squared circle a few times, and Saturday's match against Gunther will be his first in two years.

MCAFEE FACES GUNTHER AT WWE BACKLASH ON MAY 10

Five years ago, Pat made his in-ring WWE debut when he wrestled against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver, in which the former Colts punter wowed the viewing audience at home (due to Covid) with backflips and more! It was here that Pat immediately put some respect on his name in the WWE, which would eventually lead to him becoming the full-time WWE Raw commentator, which he currently does alongside Michael Cole.

Two years later, McAfee would wrestle and eventually defeat the overly annoying Austin Theory in what may very well be Pat's best match yet at WrestleMania 38. His agility, ring awareness, strength and more were all on-point in this match - as seen in this highlight below where McAfee jumps from the ring canvas to the top rope before doing a superplex! There are some wrestlers that don't even do anything like this that wrestle for a living - so please, spare me the "Pat doesn't have a chance," rhetoric.

The ESPN personality would also end up wrestling (and losing) to Vince McMahon in a makeshift match because, let's be honest, there was no way McMahon was going to lose to Pat of all people. (This was when Vince McMahon was still running the company prior to multiple workplace abuse and harassment allegations).

If that wasn't enough, Pat would go on to have a couple more WWE stints, including a match against Baron Corbin (which honestly wasn't that great) and against The Miz, with a little help from San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

ALL THINGS COMING UP MCAFEE

There's no doubt that McAfee is living the dream right now.

Not only is he making bank and pretty much doing whatever he pleases on The Pat McAfee Show, but he also gets to cover his favorite sport in football on ESPN's GameDay, as well as commentate on wrestling on a weekly basis - something he grew up watching.

What's actually ironic about the whole thing was when earlier this week McAfee confirmed what I had previously written, likening the sports media world to professional wrestling.

"I view life as professional wrestling, I think every human is a heel or a babyface, you just gotta take them for what they are and just kinda keep it moving. If somebody’s an a**hole, nah they’re just a heel - ‘Ah this is just a heel like this is just who the person is. Ah there’s a babyface coming through to help us out that’s cool’. I really don’t take many things serious or personally," he told Stephanie McMahon on her latest "What's Your Story?" podcast.

And just like spending years getting as many reps as you can behind the microphone in order to master the craft when the red light goes on and you're live on the air, McAfee would have absolutely needed some experience and training before this Saturday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Fortunately for him, he already has some.

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF PAT MCAFEE IN THE WWE? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow