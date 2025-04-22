Pat McAfee Attacked, Choked Out During WWE Raw

It was a rough Monday night for Pat McAfee as the ESPN personality and WWE Raw commentator found himself on the wrong end of a rear-choke hold from WWE superstar Gunther.

Just one day after losing at WrestleMania 41 to Jey Uso, Gunther appeared on Monday Night Raw to a raucous crowd screaming "You tapped out!" Things quickly went off the rails, however, as Gunther couldn't handle the heat and quickly became enraged at McAfee's expense.

At first, Gunther pushed Pat to the ground before dragging Raw lead commentator Michael Cole towards the ring. However, McAfee intervened (perhaps regrettably) because that ended up causing Gunther to snap and go absolutely crazy.



WRESTLING IS FAKE, UNTIL IT ISN'T

Sure, wrestling may be, dare I say, "planned," with wrestlers and the like knowing the outcome of their matches and what is supposed to happen, but it's still very much real as well - McAfee's purple face shows just that. You get these mammoth human beings in front of a live crowd all amped up, and sometimes those wrestling moves feel a bit more than "just acting," at times.

Gunther had McAfee in the sleeper hold-type move for almost a full minute as WWE officials and even some of McAfee's The Pat McAfee Show crew, who were in the audience, hopped over the barricade to try and intervene.

If Pat thought he had a bad hangover in the past, he's about to wake up to one heck of a worse feeling.

MCAFEE'S ESPN AND WWE CROSSOVER BRINGS AWKWARD MOMENT

It was the second time McAfee went viral on Monday, after WWE manager Paul Heyman appeared on his program earlier in the day in a segment that surely made ESPN executives' jaws drop as Heyman called for a fan to be deported, mocked his mother doing some "acts," to him, and even brought up a new lawsuit filed against Shannon Sharpe for an alleged sexual assault that happened while at ESPN.

Sharpe has denied any wrongdoing, but make no mistake about it, the last thing ESPN's brass wanted was Heyman to bring it up.

Meanwhile, the last thing Pat McAfee wanted was to be chocked near unconscious by Gunther.

