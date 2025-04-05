WWE Female Wrestlers' Promo Goes Off Script And Gets PERSONAL

The best part about wrestling is that every once in a while, the fans have no idea if what is happening is actually REAL, or if it's part of the program.

Well, last night, those in attendance at WWE Smackdown were treated to quite a surprise when a promo between female wrestlers Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton reportedly went VERY off the rails and got extremely personal just two weeks before the two square off at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

I mean we're talking about everything from personal lives both in and outside the ring - including ex-husbands, real-life cheating and more. At one point, Tiffany even mocked Charlotte's father, the great Ric Flair for his drinking problems!

WRESTLING GOT VERY REAL LAST NIGHT IN THE WWE

Last night's Smackdown literally seemed like we were watching the wrestling version of Mean Girls… and it was awesome.

"When it's all said and done, you're going to be just like you are outside of the ring…alone. What is that record like? 0-3?" Stratton said at one point, referring to the number of divorces Charlotte has had!

A damn good line if you ask me… but wait, that's not all.

Charlotte didn't miss a second as she quickly retaliated by saying that Tiffany's real-life boyfriend, wrestler Ludwig Kaiser was in Charlotte's DMs!

The entire segment went for nearly 7 minutes as various wrestling entities, including the very reliable Fightful.com said that both females went completely off script - although it's unknown why, if in fact that's true.

Interestingly enough, the WWE has pulled and edited out any of the personal attacks that the two made at each other on all the wrestling promotion's official social media channels.

Regardless, you can be sure that at WrestleMania 41 both Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will be looking to turn their mic drop moments into actual body drop wrestling moves on each other!

And last night's personal jabs and war of words between the two undoubtedly guaranteed that more people will be tuning in.

DO YOU THINK CHARLOTTE FLAIR AND TIFFANY STRATTON'S EXCHANGE WAS REAL LAST NIGHT? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow