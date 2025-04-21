WWE's Paul Heyman Goes 'Nuclear' On Pat McAfee's Show, Dares ESPN To Cut His Mic

Legendary WWE hellraiser Paul Heyman went on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday afternoon and chose violence, as the kids like to say.

How violent? We're talking to the point where viewers were left wondering if Pat's show would be canceled after the variety of hot topics raised by Heyman including referencing ESPN talent Shannon Sharpe's brand-new $50 million rape lawsuit.

The ink was barely dry on the lawsuit and Heyman sat there on ESPN airwaves making multiple Sharpe references. "You don't care about the opinions of people who are relevant in your life," Heyman told McAfee. "You don't care about the opinions of the people who pay you. They sit there and go, ‘Hey, Mr. McAfee, don’t talk about Shannon Sharpe on the air today,' and you go, 'Pfft, I can talk about anything I want."

Heyman then made references to Pat smoking pot, brought up Stephen A. Smith and made sure to drop a mention that WWE wrestler "CM punk does as much good to my reputation as Shannon Sharpe does to ESPN."

WWE fans say this should be classified as "NUCLEAR HEAT," which, for those who don't understand wrestling industry vernacular, is a wrestler or wrestling personality's "ability to elicit a strong emotional reaction from the crowd, typically negative, but can also be positive."

Mission accomplished.

ESPN isn't going to cancel Pat McAfee over Heyman bringing ‘heat’

If ESPN didn't go to commercial after Heyman went off on an "amigo" who's "gonna get deported," then the network 100% isn't canceling Pat's show. The ESPN wokes can scream all they want about this segment, but we're talking some of the wildest "heat" midday television has seen since Jerry Springer ran wild on our TVs and Heyman's mic was never cut.

Will ESPN talent picket the Bristol headquarters after this? They're at least going to want payback in the form of unloading some of their own hot takes and McAfee figures to be in the crosshairs once they form a plan of attack.

Would Elle Duncan lead a boycott? A sit-in over Heyman getting away with an "amigo" deportation line?

You guys wanted ESPN to be interesting again, well, it got REAL interesting today

Pat was hired to shake things up and be the antithesis of the whining BLM actors that ESPN hired to handle SportsCenter and the WNBA coverage. Today's show will be a critical point in where we're going. Scholars are about to write hundreds of think-pieces. The New York Times will have no choice but to turn this into editorial page material. CNN's 11 p.m. show will bring on panelists to discuss and argue.

Did Heyman earn himself a lifetime ban or are we headed towards edgier television?

Buckle up.