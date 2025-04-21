Shannon Sharpe Accused Of Rape In $50 Million Lawsuit

NFL Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe has been accused of rape in a lawsuit.

An unnamed female alleged that she and Sharpe met at a gym in Los Angeles in 2023 when the woman was 19 years old. That was the beginning of a 2-year relationship between the two that was consensual, and the woman now wants $50 million in damages from Sharpe . He is now 56 years old.

Things got worse when Sharpe appeared to go on Instagram live and have sex with a woman who was not the one that filed the lawsuit. Apparently, the relationship worsened between the two after that.

"Sharpe flew into fits of anger when the Plaintiff noted his infidelity to their relationship, or called him out about his extraneous activities," the suit said . "What had once been manipulation, control, and intimidation now became something far more dangerous and sinister. Sharpe even figured out how to get into Doe’s apartment complex without her permission. Sharpe made it clear that what Doe wanted was of no importance, that Sharpe would get what he wanted, when he wanted it. In October 2024, Shannon Sharpe violently sexually assaulted and anally raped Plaintiff two different times in Las Vegas, Nevada, blatantly ignoring her requests for him to stop. He did it again in January."

According to Front Office Sports , "The plaintiff is being represented by Tony Buzbee, the attorney who won settlements on behalf of dozens of Houston-area massage therapists who allegedly were sexually assaulted by then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson."

"I’m extremely proud to represent Jane Doe," Buzbee said in a statement. "It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame and money. I look forward to pressing this case in court."

Sharpe has yet to release a statement on the matter.