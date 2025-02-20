Severance Overtakes Ted Lasso As Most Watched Series Of All Time On Apple TV

Sorry coach, the suits are taking over.

Apple TV+ has announced that Severance has surpassed Ted Lasso as the streamer's most watched series on its platform. What's even wilder, is that Severance's two seasons have already topped Ted Lasso's combined three seasons, which shows just how popular the psychological thriller starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken has become.

"We have long admired Ben’s extraordinary gift for original and immersive storytelling, and with he and Dan at the helm, Severance has proven to be an extraordinary success and a cultural phenomenon," said Apple TV+'s Head of Programming Matt Cherniss to Deadline. "The series has become an obsession for audiences all over the world and we can’t wait for people to continue to experience all the masterful twists and turns as the rest of the season unfolds."

The "Ben" that he is referring to is Ben Stiller, who is the executive producer and director of the record-breaking series.

SEVERANCE HAS TOPPED TED LASSO AT NO. 1

Part of the reason Severance has become so popular is that it's the ultimate "WTF is happening?" series that makes you want to tune in every week to learn more. The show is written so brilliantly that it keeps you captivated as well as leads you to more questions - making some people watch older episodes to try and understand what is even happening.

There's something particularly intriguing about the overall concept of the psych thriller - the relationship between work and personal life, along with mental health, memories, moments and alike.

The show has now transcended just viewers and has become a pop culture masterpiece. Last month, the network did a pop-up in New York City's Grand Central Terminal where passersby were able to watch the real-life characters in a glass cube as if they were in their Severance office. It immediately went viral and was a simple-but-brilliant marketing promotion.

I wish I could do a better job explaining more about the show, but honestly, I'm confused as hell over it. So the best thing to do would be to just start binge-watching the first season and catch up ASAP while everyone is tweeting about it every weekend on social media in an effort to figure out what exactly is going on.

You wouldn't be alone if you just started watching now. Apple TV+ also announced that they have seen their largest number of new subscriber sign-ups ever this past month, coinciding with the Severance Season 2 launch.

