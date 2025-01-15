'Severance' Takes Over NYC Via Giant Glass Cube

New Yorkers got quite a surprise Tuesday when they saw a giant glass cube promoting the upcoming season of the AppleTV+ show "Severance," in the middle of Grand Central train station.

Onlookers couldn't help but notice the giant glass pop-up space, which was decorated with various desks and cubicles identical to the popular streaming series.

What was cool suddenly became AWESOME when the cast entered the cubicle and began a real-life portrayal of being in Severance. Suddenly, hundreds of New Yorkers saw actors Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette and others as if they were part of the Severance office themselves. At one point, Scott was even vacuuming the office rug in his Mark S. persona.

SEVERANCE SEASON 2 DEBUTS JAN. 17

"Imagine running late for your train and you're like, 'Sorry! I had to watch Mark S. from Severance use a carpet sweeper!" one person wrote on social media.

Another person noticed that even actor Ben Stiller, who serves as the series' director, made his way to Grand Central to get a firsthand look at the simplistic genius of the pop-up marketing idea.

It's been three years since Severance debuted on Apple TV+ from what initially started out as a cult-favorite to eventually becoming massively popular.

Starring Scott, Arquette as well as Amanda Overton, the sci-fi psychological thriller follows a team of office workers whose memories are divided between their work life and personal lives that suddenly goes array.

Based on the #Severance response that is happening all over social media, if you haven't watched the series, you had better because it is going to be talked about in the days and weeks ahead. Not to mention, initial reviews of Season 2, which debuts Friday, Jan.17, have been PHENOMENAL - a rarity in the world of television these days.

