Hit TV Show Drops Chilling And Sinister Trailer For New Season: WATCH

The trailer for season two of "Severance" is awesome.

The hit Apple TV+ series took the entertainment industry by storm with a unique concept we haven't seen before on TV. It focuses on a group of employees whose minds are split from work and their private lives.

Adam Scott is outstanding in the lead role, and following the epic cliffhanger at the end of season one, fans can't wait to see what comes next.

"Severance" season two trailer released.

Apple wrote the following about the new season in the trailer's description:

"In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ;work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

If the description of what's coming next doesn't get you fired up, I can promise the trailer will. It's guaranteed to send a chill down your spine.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I truly can't wait for season two of "Severance." I had no idea what to expect when I started season one back in 2022.

I knew the cast was very impressive and Apple TV+ has incredibly high production value. So, my expectations were reasonably high, but you never know if something is great until you give it a shot.

Season one blew me away with a concept so complex and deep that it grabs you and never lets go. Viewers are dragged into a deep and very dark mystery about what is actually happening at Lumon Industries.

You can catch season two starting January 17th. I'll definitely be watching as the mystery unravels more and more. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.