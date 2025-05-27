Jordon Hudson Adds Fuel To The Bill Belichick Engagement Rumors By Being Spotted With A Ring On Her Finger

Are Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, engaged? That's what a source claimed, buried in a New York Times article last week.

It seemed odd that news of 73-year-old Bill Belichick being engaged to a much younger former cheerleader and beauty pageant contestant would be buried so deep in the article.

Neither of the two lovebirds has confirmed nor denied the engagement story. Family and friends have been silent too. Other than news that Belichick's boat was repainted, there hasn’t been much that's followed that initial report.

That all changed over the weekend when Jordon added some more fuel to the engagement rumors when she was spotted at the Raleigh-Durham Airport, according to TMZ, waiting for a flight back to Boston.

Jordon was spotted with what looked like a ring on that finger - you know the one. The one that will send the haters scrambling to put together more hit pieces on the woman who has stolen UNC's head football coach's heart.

Only haters are rooting against Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Did Jordon force herself into a Super Bowl ad? Maybe.

Is she choreographing Belichick's interviews? And does she have her hands in all sorts of goings-on at the University of North Carolina? Maybe and maybe.

Is the head coach's ex attacking her during socialite-filled charity events at Christmas on Nantucket? I would hope so. Otherwise, how would we know that this is real?

Jordon has faced it all, and she's still there. There will be more hit pieces, the Tar Heels football season is going to be an absolute circus, but she's not going anywhere.

As a big team romance guy, I'm not going to root against these two. If Bill Belichick is happy, then I'm happy. He worked his ass off all those years in New England.

He's earned some fun at the college level with a 24-year-old girlfriend (maybe fiancée). He doesn’t need to be dragged out to this event and that by a well-connected socialite closer to his age. He's been there, done that.

Let's have as much Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson as we can handle. This love story has plenty more to give and that could include a former Patriots-filled wedding.