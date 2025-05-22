True Romance: Therapist Provides Vital Service By Sleeping With Her Clients, Phone Sex With A Friend & More!

You smell that? Well, not that. The pleasant one. That's romance in the air, which means another edition of True Romance has arrived.

It's been an interesting week for romance with the whole bizarre New York Times story about an alleged Bill Belichick engagement to his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Burying that kind of news threw up some red flags. If the greatest NFL coach who ever lived popped the question, you think it would have been more prominently featured.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Being a team romance guy myself, if he did pop the question I'd be all for it. The haters have and will continue to roll out hit piece after hit piece on Ms. Jordon. But I'm confident that, in the end, love will win.

This somewhat reminds me of one of the greatest love stories of all-time. I'm talking, of course, about the J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith love story #NeverForget.

There were plenty of haters who doubted the love between the billionaire oil tycoon in his 80s falling for a model in her 20s. They didn’t care and until his death love won.

There was plenty of ugliness and nastiness like those going after Bill and Jordon, but love is winning. An engagement would only add to that.

That's beautiful. So is the vital service being provided by a sex therapist who will go that extra mile for her clients by sleeping with them.

We also learn that people are still having phone sex. Who knew? A married woman and an old friend of hers have been doing so, but now that old friend wants to meet up.

A tragedy waiting to happen? That's something she'll have to dig deep down to decide.

It could take a turn, and like the engaged woman in our last story this week, she could be having one-night stands with random guys who don’t know she has a fiancé. Let's get into it.

This therapist is a last resort for many of her clients that she sleeps with

Sex therapists, or surrogate partner therapists, if you're trying to put a pinky in the air and sound sophisticated, provide vital services for their clients and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Sometimes those vital services include banging their clients. No judgment here. I'm sure it's the only way for some to benefit from the therapy sessions. Kaly M, who's been running her business for 15 years now, has, according to Cosmopolitan, developed her own protocols.

She'll only see a client up to 10 times. Each of these sessions will last from two to three hours. It's how she builds the relationship with her clients necessary to take on their issues, which are anything from erectile dysfunction, problematic porn use, or low libido.

Boundaries and expectations are set up front. Virgins, for instance, can expect to have sex with her. Strictly for therapeutic reasons only.

"If a client is a virgin, the ultimate expectation is that they will have full sexual intercourse with me at some point," she said.

"Meanwhile, if they are divorced or having intimacy issues, there will likely be kissing or some penetration. If there is a couple seeking my services, I do not have to get physically involved, but I can demonstrate [sexual touch] on each partner."

This might sound to the untrained ear like a fun job, but don’t be fooled. This work is hard and isn't a career for those who aren’t strong enough to handle the ups and the downs.

Kaly got into sex surrogacy work in her 30s. She had left her husband and her corporate job behind. While training as a masseuse - I guess those kinds of happy endings weren’t going to cut it - someone recommended a surrogate partner therapist training course to her.

"I make a clear distinction between life and work, as work can be very emotionally taxing," she admitted. "I make sure I go to the gym or take some time to do things for me, so I have an outlet for my emotions away from clients."

But this isn’t about her. It's about helping her clients. That's why she does what she does every day. Her surrogate partner therapy is relational, she explains, "while sex work is transactional."

This isn't about gratification for her. She's teaching and reframing people's beliefs in order to open up a "more satisfying sex life." When you put it like that, it does sound really important.

"For many of my clients, I am a last resort. I believe this is the only therapy that can competently offer physical touch that the client needs to experience. One of my first clients was a man in his 60s who was a virgin, and who insisted on going to the shops every day and buying something in cash just so he could touch the cashier’s hands. I helped him experience what physical love could feel like for the first time."

If you're not standing and applauding this woman right now for her hard work and dedication to helping others, you don’t have heart.

This Week in True Romance:

Married woman having phone sex with an old friend

A happily married woman is having phone sex with an old friend from school behind her husband's back. I know what you're thinking, what's wrong with that?

Besides being married, her phone sex buddy wants to meet up in real life now. The woman, in her early 30s, has been married for six years, happily married, she points out, reports Metro.

She reconnected with the old friend in a Facebook group of her old classmates. A couple of years ago, the friend's wife died of cancer and left him with three young children.

That brought the two of them closer. She gave him her phone number and the two of them started talking for hours while her husband was at work.

As they normally do, one thing led to another, and before you know it they were talking dirty to each other and having phone sex.

"The first time he spoke to me in this way it came out of the blue, but I’ll be honest, it really turned me on, and it didn’t take much for me to reciprocate," the happily married woman said.

"Now we have regular phone sex and this has been going on since before Christmas. Of course, he wants to meet up, but I feel I couldn’t go that far as it really would feel like cheating on my husband."

I got news for her. I bet her husband would already feel like he's being cheated on. She admits that this isn’t a guy who is hot enough to leave her husband for, and she doesn’t plan to do that.

But she doesn’t plan on stopping either. She said, "I know I need to stop, but it feels so good. It’s like a drug – the more I have, the more I want."

Why not? There's something refreshing about knowing that some people are still out there having phone sex on the regular, isn’t there?

It's not an ideal situation. Her husband is out busting his ass, and she's on the phone with an old friend talking dirty. But romance takes us to unexpected places sometimes. This is one of those examples. I'm choosing to wish her the best of luck.

I slept with an engaged woman

What do you do when you find out you took home an engaged woman from the bar and slept with her? If you're this guy, you hop on Reddit to break down the game film.

That opens you up for plenty of criticism and people telling you that you got the woman pregnant. It all went down a couple of weeks ago when he went to a bar with some friends.

He was in line waiting to order a drink when he was taped on the shoulder and greeted by two girls looking up at him. They start talking, a buddy of his joins the conversation, and they eventually go back to his buddy's place.

During the night, he says, "I picked up her phone to hand to her and saw her wallpaper was a guy proposing to her on a beach and saw a text message from a contact named 'fiance.'"

That could mean anything really. Plus, he was drunk and didn’t put too much thought into it. They ended up having sex multiple times on the couch, without protection, he pointed out.

The next morning, he remembered seeing something on her phone about a fiancé, so he decided to take a look at her phone again and " sure enough there was a message from that same contact."

He also noticed the wallpaper with her fiancé proposing to her at the beach. Isn't that romantic? He didn’t mention it to her. He didn’t even get her number.

He was feeling a little guilty about going through with it, knowing ahead of time that she was engaged, but was mostly just getting the story off his chest.

People love to point fingers in this situation. Is he more in the wrong than she is? I don't know. But I do know that these two let romance take the wheel for a night.

Sofia Vergara

- Paul from St. Paul:

Seanie,

What Sofia wants goes without saying because her former husband Joe Mangiello - who concluded at some point that the juice was no longer worth the squeeze - had 5 of the 6 requirements necessary to be with her…

She'll end-up with some squirt like Jeff Bezos who prints money but falls woefully short of the mark on some of the other categories desired by this aging bombshell.

SeanJo

Hey Paul, thanks for reaching out. You're probably right, but Sofia Vergara (who made it clear she's looking for a guy with money) can’t just settle for anyone. Call me old school, but I like that she has a list of requirements.

---------

That's it for this week. Follow along on Twitter and feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.