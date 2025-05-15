Sofia Vergara Is Ready To End Her Free Agency, But She's Not Settling For Someone Without A Ton Of Money

Sofia Vergara hit free agency almost two years ago now. She was busy dumping out swimsuit content in Italy at the time her divorce from husband Joe Manganiello was announced.

Their seven-year marriage was over. They did the whole "we made the difficult decision to blah, blah, blah" joint statement. They asked for privacy as she started her celebration.

A couple of months later, Vergara was out partying her ass off, as if she was preparing to crush her single life. All signs were pointing toward an epic free agency run.

Then, other than the occasional thong selfie to get the internet talking, not much. She wasn’t running around with this A-list actor or that celebrity. There was some sort of relationship, according to People, with an orthopedic surgeon.

But Vergara's back on the market, she confirmed during an appearance on the Today show this week while promoting the 20th season of America's Got Talent alongside Mel B.

Sofia Vergara isn’t about to slum it with folks who aren't pushing $200 million

The 52-year-old was asked what she was looking for in a man. She has a few requirements and made it clear she's not messing around with anyone who doesn’t have a ton of money.

"I want to say the basic stuff, like health and somebody that loves me. And somebody tall and handsome," Vergara replied.

"I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it's a nightmare. Then they end up resenting you."

She added, "But I want somebody fun… I need fun in my life."

For those keeping score at home, here's what Vergara is looking for:

Health

Love

Tall

Handsome

As much money or more than she has

Fun

Is that too much to ask? This is Sofia Vergara. She hasn’t busted her ass for her A-list status to walk around settling for just anyone.

She can't have a guy who isn’t healthy, or doesn’t love her. She definitely can’t be spotted on the arm of a guy who isn’t tall and handsome. And if you think for a second she's roughing it with the poor and lame, you're out of your damn mind.

If you're someone checking off most of these items on her checklist, the one you're probably wondering the most about is the money. How much is as much or more than Vergara?

Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, she's worth an estimated $180 million. In other words, if you had to ask, you might as well forget about it.

People are going to hate the fact that she wants someone who's rich, but not me. This is exactly the type of honesty I'm looking for out of celebrities.

Don't pretend that you just want a nice guy when you're Sofia Vergara. That's not what you want. You don’t want to eat at Applebee's.