Sofia Vergara's Important Message About Summer Was Somehow Lost Thanks To Her Thong Selfie

Sofia Vergara had a message to deliver to her more than 35 million Instagram followers and beyond over the weekend. An important message about skincare as summer approaches.

Somewhere along the way, the message was lost. Perhaps people weren’t prepared for the "summer is almost here" PSA in the middle of April.

Whatever the reason for the breakdown is, the post somehow became more about Sofia's outfit that she chose as a delivery mechanism for her message.

She was simply promoting her brand of "Science-Backed Solutions for Timeless Beauty Protect☀️ & Correct🧪" products. She wasn’t showing off her booty in a thong.

The internet thought otherwise. The message of skincare this summer was lost in headlines about Sofia's "Butt in Thong Bikini as She Soaks Up the Sun."

Sofia Vergara's message for the summer was lost in her bikini selfie

Sofia, evidently sensing that her message had been lost in the sea of thong headlines, disabled the ability for the post to be embedded.

The important message, "Summertime is almost here! ☀️☀️protect yourself with @toty 👙" remains. Although it's not necessarily being delivered.

The 52-year-old wasn’t trying to say "look at me here, I'm ready for summer, are you?" She wanted to show a ton of skin in a selfie in the sun and say "use protection this summer."

It's not easy being smoking hot and trying to share a message with the masses. Sofia Vergara was reminded of that fact this weekend. I wouldn’t worry too much about that.

She has science, she has thong selfies, and the ability to break the internet whenever she wants on her side. She'll go back to the drawing board and fire off something just as attention-grabbing the next time she has a message to deliver.