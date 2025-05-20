Jordon Hudson & Bill Belichick Are Allegedly Engaged, But Something Feels Odd Here

According to the New York Times, 14 paragraphs deep into a Tuesday report on Bill Belichick, the greatest football coach in history, is engaged to marry 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, according to a newspaper source.

Now, burying such news 14 paragraphs deep is suspicious, but it's officially into the news cycle and the OutKick Culture Department has a duty to acknowledge this major development.

"And Ms. Hudson has told at least one person that she and Mr. Belichick are engaged to be married," the Times reported. Meanwhile, Jordon is being tight-lipped on social media. She has been silent on Instagram Story since Monday night when she shared Miss Maine USA beauty pageant memories.

14 paragraphs deep? The Times runs a huge feature, gets the potential scoop of the summer and then the outlet buries it?

Odd.

As for members of the Belichick family, like outspoken Jenn Belichick, who married Bill's son Steve, there's been no reaction to the Times report.

It was a much different story earlier this month when Jenn Belichick seemed to have words for Hudson. "(P)ublicists act in a professional manner and don't ‘storm’ off set delaying an interview," Jenn wrote in response to comedian Nikki Glaser showing support for Hudson's behavior during a CBS Sunday Morning feature interview of Bill Belichick.

OutKick has reached out to Jordon for an official confirmation, or denial, that her and Bill will be tying the knot