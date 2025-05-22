Bill Belichick's Boat Just Got A Ring Added To It - Wedding Imminent?

In the latest over-the-top investigative reporting regarding Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, it appears that the former New England Patriots head coach's boat got a new paint job, which has further fueled rumors that he could be planning to get, or perhaps is already engaged.

That's because Big ol' Bill's boat, which used to be called "8 Rings," in honor of his 8 Super Bowl Championships, has been repainted and rebranded as "1+8 Rings" according to newly released photos.

As any boat owner knows, you never mess with your prized possession unless circumstances call for it (or, your fiancée does). Could the other ring mean a wedding one? Or perhaps it's Hudson's National Championship ring she received while cheering at Bridgewater State University?

PEOPLE CAN'T TURN AWAY FROM THESE TWO

If this sounds a bit too much like TMZ, well lucky for you - they are the first ones that reported it!

It's the latest gossip-fueled distraction ahead of Belichick's first season as UNC's head football coach (if he even makes it to opening day) between the 73-year-old head coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend-but-possible-fiancee-or-wife.

What's ironic about the whole relationship is that, as much as sports fans claim they don't want to talk about it, they are still all about the story, silently rooting for either a lifetime of happiness or, more likely, the eventual slanderous trainwreck of if and when the two break up.

It's similar to what many are hoping eventually happens to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Let's be honest, have none of you joked about the album she could write if they broke up?

One thing's for certain - this love story is far from over between Bill and Jordon. And if the two do get married, I'm calling it right now - it will be the sports equivalent of the Royal Wedding.

God help Chapel Hill this football season as Entertainment Tonight begins to show up on a weekly basis asking about rumors and more.

As far as a couple's nickname? I'm going with Beli-DONE.

I think some of you sports fans out there would agree.

