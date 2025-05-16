With Jordon Hudson Locked Away Somewhere, Bill Belichick Gets Slightly More Candid About Their Relationship

Well, the weird Bill Belichick book tour rolled on Friday morning, this time with a stop at Good Morning America for a sit-down with Michael Strahan.

Imagine reading that as a Patriots or Giants fan 15 years ago!

Anyway, I was forced to A) find ABC on my TV, and B) watch GMA for the first time ever, because Bill was in town.

No, I don't care about his stupid book. Nobody does. Nobody reads anymore. This isn't 1994, although I wish it was.

Obviously, I spent my morning with Mike and Bill because of the ongoing JordOn Hudson situation.

If you recall, Bill's last interview on network television (CBS) didn't exactly go smoothly. JordOn grabbed both dudes by the nuts and told them, essentially, to keep the interview moving.

It was jarring to watch, and it's been all downhill since for these two lovebirds.

She's got some shady real estate dealings, which we've all learned. There was also the rumor that she'd been banned from UNC, which was later debunked. Some say the Belichick kids are digging up dirt on JordOn because they're worried about their daddy (and their spot in the will).

Anyway, it's been a rollercoaster, which can be expected when a 73-year-old Hall of Fame football coach dates a 24-year-old former cheerleader. Not a bad rollercoaster to be on (allegedly), but a rollercoaster nonetheless.

Credit to Bill – and Michael Strahan – for this morning's interview. It wasn't a PR nightmare for Bill. It didn't end in flames, which is pretty much all you want at this point if you're at UNC headquarters.

JordOn was brought up towards the end, and – to Bill's credit – he at least acknowledged her existence:

This was a good reset for Bill Belichick

See? Honestly, it wasn't the worst thing in the world for either party. I was fully prepared to start my day by ripping Strahan for lobbing a bunch of softballs at Bill, and that would've been tough given he's also a Fox guy.

But he even acknowledged that JordOn wasn't on the set, which took some nuts. Remember, JordOn was a lunatic just a few weeks ago with the CBS crew:

Big difference here, obviously. Probably a smart move by #TeamBelichick to keep JordOn stashed away somewhere on Nantucket for this interview.

I'll also give Bill some semblance of credit here, too. He at least talked about her. Earlier this week, he went on ESPN and gave those lunatics jack-shit when they asked about her.

He at least dips his toe in the waters with Strahan, which I assume is a sign of respect given the history that these two share.

He acknowledges she's essentially his business manager, so he can focus on UNC football. That's probably not completely true, but whatever. He also says he's happy, which I found to be maybe the most genuine part of the interview.

Or, perhaps, I'm just a sucker for true love – and I've been blogging about these two for a year now. I'm #TeamJordOn here. I want them to make it. I want her on the sidelines calling out formations against Georgia Tech in October.

I want her and Bill making out at midfield after the Heels win the ACC title game in December.

It's been a bumpy few weeks for these two, but this was a good reset.

As Bill would say, we're on to mini-camp.