North Carolina Shoots Down Story That Bill Belichick's GF, Jordon Hudson, Is Banned From Football Facilities

The drama around North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson has been one to follow over the past few months. A report from Pablo Torre on Friday said that Hudson was banned from the football facilities, but now the Tar Heels athletic department is refuting the story.

There have been questions about the role Jordon Hudson is playing, as she also serves as the CEO of ‘Belichick Productions’, and where she fits into the equation at North Carolina, besides in the personal life of the Tar Heels head coach.

All of this came to a head in a recent interview with CBS ‘Sunday Morning’, as Bellichick was promoting his new book. During the interview, it was reported that Jordon Hudson halted the interview numerous times due to questions being asked about their personal relationship. This led to a clip of the interview going viral, as Hudson told CBS that how their relationship started would be off-limits.

In Pablo Torres' report, he says that multiple sources told him that Jordon Hudson had been banned from the football facility, which North Carolina refuted later this morning with a statement from the athletics department.

"There have been false reports about Jordon Hudson’s role, so we are providing the following statement to correct the record. While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

We are once again talking about the relationship between the North Carolina head coach, and his girlfriend. Now, this part of the story was not something that was warranted for Bill Belichick, given that we haven’t seen Jordon Hudson around the football building. But, in any case, Pablo Torre trusted his sources, and reported on the matter.

This Nonsense Regarding Bill Belichick Is Getting Old, Quick.

Now, this isn't to say that North Carolina is being completely truthful in its statement. To be honest, this could be somewhere in the middle, given how some people inside the athletic department feel about Hudson, according to sources.

But, this is an absolute mess. Once again, we aren't discussing the Tar Heels football team, but the girlfriend of the head coach. When North Carolina made it a point to say in their response that ‘there have been false reports about Jordon Hudson’s role', that is a clear sign that somebody very high-up is making this call to release a statement refuting the story.

While Hudson might not be part of the North Carolina staff, she is still handling all activities pertaining to Belichick outside of the UNC program.

And once again, this has become a story, when the folks inside the football building would rather be promoting the upcoming season.

What a mess.