Bill Belichick Girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, Reportedly Banned From North Carolina Football Facilities

It's been a chaotic few weeks for North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, who has been at the forefront of conversations surrounding his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, but for all the wrong reasons.

There have been questions about the role Jordon Hudson is playing, as she also serves as the CEO of ‘Belichick Productions’, and where she fits into the equation at North Carolina, besides in the personal life of the Tar Heels head coach.

All of this came to a head in a recent interview with CBS ‘Sunday Morning’, as Bellichick was promoting his new book. During the interview, it was reported that Jordon Hudson halted the interview numerous times due to questions being asked about their personal relationship. This led to a clip of the interview going viral, as Hudson told CBS that how their relationship started would be off-limits.

Being that he is one of the most legendary coaches in NFL history, the move to the college ranks was seen as off from the start. But, things have obviously not gone in his favor from a public relations standpoint, as Jordon Hudson has received most of the attention this spring, and not for good reasons.

Jordon Hudson Banned From North Carolina Facilities?

Now, things have reportedly gotten worse on the relationship front, and it involves the North Carolina athletic department. According to Pablo Torre, who hosts the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, he is reporting that Jordon Hudson is now banned from the football facility.

"Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision that was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest paid public employee — not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year — and that decision was that Jordon Hudson, she is no longer allowed in the football building," Pablo Torre said. "She is not allowed on the football field." Quote: ‘Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.'"

Also, Torre had this to say about the family of Bill Belichick.

"Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned by what has transpired. One Belichick family source told me, ‘There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.'"

North Carolina Tried To Control The Damage Following Belichick Interview

Following the interview with CBS, the North Carolina athletic department released a statement from Bill Belichick that states CBS knew that questions surrounding the relationship of Hudson and Belichick was off-limits.

"I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, "The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football." Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book," Belichick wrote.

"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021."

Also, ‘The Athletic’ reported that Jordon Hudson was one of the main reasons why HBO's Hard Knocks decided to pull out of producing a show around North Carolina's football program.

We will now wait to see if the Tar Heels athletic department decides to comment on the story, as they have certainly been caught up in a firestorm that was not expected when hiring Bill Belichick.