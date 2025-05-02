New Report Claims Jordon Hudson Forced Herself Into Dunkin' Super Bowl Ad

Jordon Hudson has been the talk of the town as of late, and not necessarily for the best reasons, after her jaw-dropping appearance in her boyfriend Bill Belichick's CBS News interview over the weekend.

Now, more reports are coming out about Hudson and the way she has shoe-horned herself into the UNC coach's business, and that includes an appearance in a Super Bowl ad.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

You may recall that during Super Bowl LIX, a Dunkin' ad aired that featured Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Bill Belichick, and Hudson.

At the time, I remember thinking, "Good for her; having a sense of humor," as this was one of the first times we saw the now-24-year-old alongside the 72-year-old football legend.

However, this Page Six report cites a source who alleges that Dunkin' hadn't planned on Hudson being part of the Super Bowl spot. Instead, she forced her way into it.

"She forced her way in…. but Bill saw it as a way for her to get paid," the source told the outlet. "People said they’ve never seen anything like it."

This jives with something that was reported by ex-ESPN reporter Pablo Torre, who claimed that Hudson had taken on the role of pseudo-agent for Belichick and that booking him for the commercial meant going through her.

If this is all accurate — and when similar information is coming in from multiple places, there's not much reason to think it is — that is one of the craziest things I've ever heard… but in a way, I respect the hell out of it.

I mean, talk about assertive. She fields a call. from Dunkin' about Belichick being in a Super Bowl ad and she's like. "Not unless I'm in it too."

And then what's wilder is that instead of telling her to pound sand, it looks like Dunkin' was wanted Belichick so they were like, "Man, this gal drives a hard bargain," and gave in.

This doesn't seem sustainable at all, but the gumption is impressive.