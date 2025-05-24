Podcaster And Ex-NFLer Channing Crowder Says Jordon Hudson 'Choreographed' His Interview With Bill Belichick

UNC head coach Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend really went under the microscope when she sat in on his now-infamous interview with CBS, but it sounds like this may not have been the only interview in which Hudson had a presence in the studio.

Belichick recently did an interview on The Pivot podcast with Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder — in which Belichick talked about buying thousands of dollars worth of milk to keep the peace between Tom Brady and Antonio Brown — and now we're getting some insights on what happened behind the scenes of that interview.

On his terrestrial radio show, Hochman and Crowder, Crowder — a former NFL linebacker — talked about how Hudson was very involved in the way the interview was set up and how it went.

"He’s all in if you talk football, but if you start talking personal stuff, he starts doing the mumble and the one-word answers, and his old lady is different. She lurks," Crowder said, per Fox News Digital. "It’s weird to know him as Coach Belichick running the entire organization as GM, head coach, talent coordinator, all that stuff, and then to see this tiny little 95-pound girl pretty much telling him what to do."

That's been the common takeaway from this: it all feels very un-Belichick to give others so much control. Crowder mentioned that Hudson even "choreographed the open," though he didn't get into specifics about what that meant.

But, hey, people change, especially when they start dating someone nearly half a century younger than them.

"She was there. She kind of coordinates and brand manages," Crowder explained. "She has her paws on the situation. It’s different… it was weird to be around Belichick and Jordon. I don’t see Belichick in that light. But he just smiles and nods."

It most certainly is odd, but it seems like this is how things are going to be in the Belichick camp for the time being, as long as Jordon Hudson is in charge.