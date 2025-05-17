Bill Belichick Says He Once Had To Buy $5,000 Worth Of Milk To Keep The Peace Between Tom Brady, Antonio Brown

Most of us are just learning there's milk worth $5,000

We live in an era of near-constant wild Bill Belichick stories, and this one might be one of the strangest I've ever heard about the legendary football coach.

It involves the greatest quarterback of all time, and at times (to say the least) difficult wide receiver, and thousands of dollars worth of expensive milk.

Belichick was a guest on The Pivot, hosted by ex-NFLers Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

Clark cracked open Belichick's book — y'know, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, the one he was promoting on that disastrous CBS interview — and wanted to talk about a chapter called "Star Players" in which Belichick discussed dealing with, well… I think it's pretty obvious.

Clark asked Belichick to explain what he meant by the challenges presented by start players as good challenges to have, and I don't think anyone expected the story to take the direction it did.

Belichick set up the story by saying it was during that magical period in 2019 when Antonio Brown played one game with the Patriots.

"Tom had Antonio come and stay at his house, wanted to embrace him, bring him onto the team," Belichick said. "Antonio ordered this special milk for Brady, cost $5,000. To make a long story short, it got mixed up and ended up in the mail room for too long, and the milk went bad."

Whoa, whoa, whoa… are we speaking of cow's milk?!

If milk costs $5 a gallon, my day is ruined. $5,000?! I think you can buy entire cows for that!

Also, if I had thousands of dollars of milk coming I would know exactly where it was at all times.

Bellichick revealed that as a peace-keeping mission to keep things on the up and up between Brown and Brady — seems like it worked great — he got more of the milk and gave it "To: Tom. From: Antonio" like your mom did with Christmas presents for your aunt when you were a kid.

"We go out and get $5,000 worth of this special milk, and give it to Brady from Antonio. Sometimes, you’ve just got to do the right thing, and I didn’t want to ruin the relationship between Brown and Brady on this spoiled milk," the coach said.

I get that, but that's some expensive milk that spoiled. I'd be pissed too.

But it kind of worked. Brown didn't last long in New England, but the two did reunite in Tampa.