Chuck E. Gets Cuffed, Rosie Has Recs, And Caitlin Clark’s Rookie Card Brings In The Dough

All the news you need to know from the week that was.

It’s Saturday, which means it’s time to settle in on the couch (or the toilet; wherever you do your reading) to catch up on the news you may have missed with a little help from The Punch-Up!

It was a week to say the least.

We lost some real legends, and I’m just talking about Chuck E. Cheese getting arrested.

On top of that, Rosie O’Donnell was dishing out musical recommendations to President Trump, while a Caitlin Clark rookie card just sold for some insane money.

So, if you’re ready to roll, let’s get right to it!

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne passed away this week at the age of 76. That sound you just heard was bats everywhere breathing a collective sigh of relief.

The Rosebud sled from the movie Citizen Kane has sold at auction for nearly $15 million. It’s the second-most ever paid for a movie prop, and the most paid for a prop from a movie you had to watch for a college film course.

Starbucks announced that its Pumpkin Spice Latte will return to stores on August 26. That’s later than last year, which means a white girl saw her shadow.

Chick-fil-A opened a new location in Brooklyn and offered a "Cows Eat Free" promotion. The only problem with this is that now the cast The View insists on holding their production meetings there.

A Savannah Bananas player did a face plant while attempting a backflip during a live appearance on CNN. The player was okay and said he was glad it happened on a network that no one watches.

In the latest salvo in their decades-long feud, Rosie O’Donnell recommended the musicals Hamilton, Les Misérables, and La Cage aux Folles to President Donald Trump, saying he could learn things from them. Trump fired back by saying that Rosie could probably relate to the movie, Babe: Pig In The City.

The billionaire heiress to West Coast fast food chain In-N-Out has announced that she is moving to Tennessee. She said this because even she is sick of hearing Californians talking up In-N-Out nonstop.

After some prodding from President Trump, Coca-Cola will release a new soda made with American cane sugar. This puts the ball squarely in Pepsi’s court while RC, well… God love ‘em; they’re trying.

Golf company TaylorMade is accused of photoshopping golfer Scottie Scheffler’s hairline after he won The Open last weekend. "Hey, any chance I can get a bit of that?" asked LeBron James.

Got all of that?

Good, see you back here next week.