Savannah Bananas Player Attempts Backflip Live On CNN, Fails Spectacularly

You never know what's going to happen on live TV.

You might hear a fleeting expletive, you might see someone trip, or — as was recently the case — you might see a Savannah Bananas player mess up a backflip during an appearance on CNN.

On Thursday morning, according to Larry Brown Sports, Bananas outfielder Robert Anthony Cruz was making an appearance on CNN News Central.

As you're no doubt aware, the Savannah Bananas play a Harlem Globetrotter-ized version of baseball that makes traditionalists start punching air, called "Banana Ball," in which players perform all kinds of stunts and tricks and wacky nonsense all in the name of fun.

It's immensely popular, and the team is filling football stadiums, which might be why CNN wanted to have Cruz in the studio.

And, if you're going to have someone who makes a living doing backflips and whatnot on the ballfield, why not have him try to land one on a nice, slick TV studio floor?

Well, maybe this is why:

Do the Bananas have an IL? Because Cruz might need a night off after that spill.

Egad, man.

Fortunately, the CNN host went on to say that Cruz was "doing well." Or I guess as well as one can do after eating it hard on a studio floor in front of a live TV audience.

At least it happened on CNN, so there weren't too many people watching.

In Cruz's defense, he has no doubt landed many, many flips in his day, and I bet he lands them every single night he gives them a shot during a ballgame.

But unfortunately, this is the internet we're talking about, which means that his failed attempt at one will live on in infamy.

At least until someone else does something more embarrassing than that and we move on, which shouldn't take too long.