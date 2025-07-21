TaylorMade Gifts Scottie Scheffler New Hairline With Bizarre Photoshop After Open Championship Win

The No. 1 player in the world grew a hairline after hoisting the Claret Jug

Scottie Scheffler earned quite a bit with his victory at The Open on Sunday. Not only did he check the third of four boxes for the career grand slam, take home a little more than $3 million, and gain custody of the Claret Jug for a year, but he was also gifted a new head of hair from one of his sponsors.

TaylorMade, Scheffler's equipment sponsor, posted a photo celebrating what was the 29-year-old's fourth major championship victory of his career. It was a simple photo of Scheffler with his arms in the air and a No. 4 graphic overlaid across the front of the photo.

Folks were quick to notice that something else was overlaid: Scheffler's hairline.

Scheffler Has The Good Bullsh-t, DeChambeau Starts The Ryder Cup Trash Talk, More Closing Thoughts On Portrush

When you see the actual photo next to the edited version, it's impossible for your eyes not to immediately turn to Scheffler's "new" head of hair.

It's a strange move from TaylorMade's social team, but it also could have been a sneaky genius one.

The brand's post is about as bland as it gets, which is totally fine because you can only do so much with Scheffler given that he wins so often, but adding the obviously photoshopped hairline draws people's attention in and has social media talking about an innocent picture.

"The edited hairline hits different," someone on Instagram wrote in the comments.

"Oh no way did Scottie win a Turkish hairline transplant with his open victory!?" another wrote.

"He can do anything with TaylorMade, even overcome balding," another user commented.

While we'll never know why TaylorMade opted to add hair to Scheffler's head, we do know that the American is the undisputed best player on Earth, and the brand is mighty happy that they can call him one of their own.