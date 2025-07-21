Scheffler Has The Good Bullsh-t, DeChambeau Starts The Ryder Cup Trash Talk, More Closing Thoughts On Portrush

The major championship season of 2025 is now over, and while some may claim it was a boring way to end things with Scottie Scheffler running away with The Open by four shots, I believe that it was a proper final chapter of the year that was.

The undisputed best player in the world winning his second major of the year in that fashion to accomplish three-fourths of the career grand slam isn't boring. How he plotted his way around Royal Portrush, how he had the answer for every single question the golf course asked of him, how he never for one second let the moment become too much, and how he made everything look so damn easy is not normal.

Boring is rooted in normalcy; nothing about what Scheffler has done before turning 30 years old is normal.

A Season Of Waiting Begins For Scottie Scheffler After Open Championship Triumph

While Scheffler was the story of the week that was, there is plenty more to get to as we try to put a bow on The Open, including Bryson DeChambeau's choice words, Rory McIlroy's love fest, Ryder Cup thoughts, and other musings from Portrush.

Also, for anyone wondering, we have 259 days to go until the Masters, but who's counting?

Scottie Scheffler And His ‘Good Bullsh-t’

His victory at Royal Portrush is not even 24 hours old yet, but there is only so much anyone can say about the performance Scheffler put together to capture the Claret Jug. The same goes for ways to describe how outrageously great he's been for the last three years or so; he's indescribable.

I will be happy to state the obvious, though, and say that if Scheffler finishes first and second in approach and putting, respectively, each week like he did at The Open, then he's simply not going to lose a golf tournament.

While there aren't any adjectives left to use to describe Scheffler's run and form as of late, his fellow Texas Longhorn, Jordan Spieth, did give the world a new glimpse into the mind of the No. 1 player in the game with a fantastic and complimentary analysis.

Spieth was asked after his final round at Portrush about Scheffler's will to win and his ability to flip that competitive switch off, which led him to deliver one of the great quotes of the week.

"Well, he has that unique ability to, from best I can tell, to separate. But again, when I see him, I'm at the golf course," Spieth explained. "I see him here and there off the course, but when we're playing on the course at home, he sh-t talks. He's very witty. You can't really go at him because he's smart, and he's got good bullsh-t."

Just when we thought there wasn't a compliment left to hand out to Scheffler, Spieth goes and let's us all know that not only will Scheffler beat your brains in on the golf course, but he's a premier sh-t talker as well.

Of all the nice words Scheffler received during his run at The Open, I'd be willing to bet that Spieth's compliment may be his favorite one yet. There's nothing this Scottie Scheffler guy isn't great at.

Bryson DeChambeau Is Ready For War At The Ryder Cup

There was no way Bryson DeChambeau wasn't going to be on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, but captain Keegan Bradley went ahead and confirmed that he'd be one of the 12 members to take on Team Europe at Bethpage Black.

And it's safe to say Bryson is ready to represent the red, white, and blue to his fullest power after not being a part of the American squad that was embarrassed in Italy two years ago.

Asked after his final round at The Open about what he can bring to the team this year, DeChambeau alluded to his rabid supporters.

"I hope I can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that's going to be rooting for Team USA," DeChambeau said.

He then had an interesting back-and-forth.

Q. Have you spoken to Keegan at all this week?

DeChambeau: I talked with him briefly, and then he put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational. So, yeah.

Q. Can you share?

DeChambeau: It's personal.

Q. Like a message?

DeChambeau: Yes. It's a personal message.

Q. Individualised to each person?

DeChambeau: In essence, yes. Yeah, for sure. It meant a lot.

This year's no joke. We're tired of it. We're tired of losing.

Bradley dropping personal notes in lockers more than two months out from the event and DeChambeau sending messages in the media while standing on European soil; it's safe to assume this year's team is going to bring a backbone to Bethpage, something it was missing the last time out.

A Mixed Bag Of Closing Thoughts From The Open

To stay on topic with the Ryder Cup, this is what my U.S. team would look like if the event started tomorrow. Email me/reach out to me on social with your thoughts and definite disagreements: Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley, Harris English, Sam Burns, and Jordan Spieth.

Nobody in the history of the sport has had a better time not winning a golf tournament than Rory McIlroy had this week as he made his way around Royal Portrush in his home country. The crowds following him mirrored the masses at an Oasis concert more than at a golf tournament. A T-7 finish won't hurt the spirit, but the jolt in confidence and appreciation this past week likely gave McIlroy is unquantifiable.