Rosie O'Donnell Gives Trump Musical Recommendations Because... I'm Not Totally Sure Why

The Donald Trump vs. Rosie O'Donnell feud never ceases to fascinate me. Maybe back in the day, they were on similar footing from a fame perspective, but these days, Rosie is washed up and living in Ireland, while Trump is the Leader of the Free World.

That said, Rosie still tries to take shots at Trump and does it in ways that almost come off like a parody of a woke lunatic.

She took shots in poetry form because she was big mad about Jeff Bezos' wedding, and now, she's rattling off a list of musicals that she thinks President Trump should watch.

…What?!

"Hamilton, so he can actually learn about our founding fathers, and understand exactly what it means to have the role that he has," she said, per Daily Mail. "I believe he feels we're in a reality show and he's acting like it's some sort of ridiculous television program."

She also added Les Misérables and La Cage aux Folles.

Alright, I can understand that she doesn't like Trump, but can we all stop acting like musicals are like life-changing, transcendent works of art?

Someone has to say it: most musicals suck. People are just afraid to say it because they're afraid they'll come off as uncultured.

No, you can say it, most are trash. The stories are boring, the songs are bad, and the messaging is more ham-fisted than Rosie at Easter Dinner.

I may be painting with a broad brush, but do you know how I know this? Because I've never heard of anyone going to one and saying it stank. They always talk about how "amazing" it was. I've never heard of anyone going to New York, catching a Broadway show, and being like, "Meh, I would've rather stayed home and watched TV.

Nope, not buying it. There's no way musicals have a 100% success rate. People are just afraid to say they don't like for fear of being told they just don't get it.

This is why I think Cats ran forever. It's a bunch of theater kids in cat costumes shaking their junk in unwilling audience members' faces while singing mediocre songs.

What was there to get?!

The overwhelming majority stink, and Rosie thinking that Trump is going to watch some bad rapping in Hamilton and come away with some epiphany is just showing how much her increasingly Rachel Maddow-looking head is wedged up her own ass.

Having said this, I did like Phantom of the Opera, but only because of the Phantom's disfigured monster face.

That was pretty cool.