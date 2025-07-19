In-N-Out Owner Rips California Policies, Is Moving To Tennessee

Congratulations, California, you just lost another one!

The latest frustrated Californian to decide to pack up and go is In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder, who said that the state just can't cut it anymore.

"There's a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here," Snyder said during a recent appearance on the Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey podcast.

Only it's not just Snyder's family that will be moving to Franklin, Tennessee, but also a significant portion of the company, as they plan to open a new office as they expand eastward.

"Doing business is not easy here now," the granddaughter of In-N-Out founders Harry and Esther Snyder continued.

No, Lynsi, it is not. But don't worry, you're not alone as plenty of others have decided to also say the heck with the direction California continues to go.

IN-N-OUT OWNER AND PRESIDENT WILL WORK OUT OF TENNESSEE OFFICES

"It will be wonderful having an office out there, growing out there… being able to have a family out there, and move people's families out there." The 100,000-square-foot office building began being developed at the end of 2024 as Snyder said that corporate workers will either be transferred to the In-N-Out Baldwin Park office, located outside of Los Angeles, or to the new Tennessee headquarters by 2030, according to WKRN.

The historic move will mark the first time the company's HQ is not solely located in California since its inception in 1948.

Once again, great job, Gavin Newsom!

It's important to note that although the headquarters will eventually be opening a new Eastern location, the burger chain will continue to have the majority of its food locations in California, and is planning on adding more in the foreseeable future to not only California, but Tennessee as well and perhaps even other states.

Let me be the first to welcome you, Lynsi! Looking forward to hopefully meeting you, doing some OutKick stories about In-N-Out and devouring a ton of the company's burgers!

