Snaky Gavin Newsom Lies Again About California's Population Decline

Gavin Newsom can't help himself.

The disgraced Governor of California, who's spent much of the past few months desperately trying to rebrand himself in hopes of making a national political run, has had one of the worst tenures of any major politician in decades.

The fires that destroyed two cities in Los Angeles. His COVID authoritarianism harmed millions of people while accomplishing nothing of value. San Francisco and Los Angeles are turning into national laughingstocks because of crime, rioting, homelessness, and rampant drug use. Statewide policies that prioritize radical transgender activism over parental rights. Declining schools, worsening quality of life.

Oh, and a cost-of-living crisis that's seen the state move further into income inequality.

Newsom has done everything in his power to make California, which should be the country's most desirable state to live in, a nightmare. And since he frequently acts like the King his "No Kings" supporters rail against, that's plenty of power.

His failed rebrand included an interview with Shawn Ryan, where he attempted to defend himself against reality, this time by denying that Californians are fleeing to other states. He was lying.

Gavin Newsom Has No Defense For His Own Failures

He claimed on the Shawn Ryan Show and in a social media post that the "California exodus is a myth," saying that the state has seen population growth in the last two years. He even sarcastically clapped and said it's "bulls***," because, as a teenager, swearing makes him cool.

Except, of course, the California exodus is absolutely happening, and the numbers prove it.

Nearly 1.2 million more people have left California for other states than have moved into it from within the U.S from 2020-2023. Essentially, if 500,000 people moved into California from across the country, 1.7 million left. That's an exodus. That's people fleeing the state for greener pastures, because Newsom's done such an atrocious job. The state that gained the most residents from other states in the same time period? Ron DeSantis' Florida. Gee, wonder why?

California lost population for the first time in the state's history under Newsom. Because so many people left.

The only reason the state's population has marginally grown in the last two years? International immigration. And under the Trump administration, which actually cares about border enforcement, those numbers are sure to go down.

Newsom can't stop lying because he can't defend his own failure. He has nothing to offer other than unearned sarcasm, smug self-importance and reality denial covered up with vulgarity. So he acts as though it's all a myth, knowing that local and national left-wing media will cover for his inaccuracies.

But he's lying. As usual. And the only chance California has of recovery is him leaving office, as soon as possible.