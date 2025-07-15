Gavin Newsom Can't Answer If 8-Year-Olds Are Too Young For Sex Changes

It's hard for Lib politicians to be bigger slimeballs than Gavin Newsom.

It's hard for Lib politicians to be more despicable than Gavin Newsom.

The pathetic loser California governor has been making the rounds taking any interview possible to rewrite his history as he prepares to make a presidential run in 2028. On his latest stop, Newsom sat down for a four-hour interview with conservative podcaster Shawn Ryan, who asked a trans question that stumped the White House hopeful.

"Is eight-years-old too young," Ryan asks Newsom about kids having sex change operations.

"Yeah, I mean, look, I…now that I have a nine-year-old, just became nine, some on man, I get it," Newsom responded.

What?

Get ready for a word salad the likes we haven't witnessed since Kamala was on the world stage.

What's the problem, Gavin? Does a purple hair have you by the tongue?

Watch how Gavin slips out of this one:

Were you uncomfortable watching that? No?

That's because you're on the right side of history while this scumbag tries to keep the purple hairs happy while knowing full well he's on the wrong side of history. This guy likes going to swanky L.A. hotspots for dinner in peace, so he's going to talk a bunch of words until it sounds like he took a stand.

You'll notice in his response to Shawn Ryan where Newsom wants us to believe he hasn't been focused on the trans topic. Meanwhile, a year ago, it was Newsom who signed a bill that made California "the first state to bar school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child’s gender identification change."

If we go back to 2022, it was Newsom who signed into law a bill that set up California as a sanctuary state for parents seeking transgender procedures for their children.

"Parents know what's best for their kids, and they should be able to make decisions around the health of their children without fear," he said in a signing statement.

Gavin Newsom claims he doesn't know anything about the topless transG dude showing off implants on the White House lawn

Here's how disingenuous this guy is. When Shawn Ryan brought up the retard going topless with implants on the White House lawn, Newsom laughs it off and plays dumb.

"Missed that one, but I could appreciate if that were the case," the slimeball said as Ryan worked through his stance on the Alphabet Mafia pushing its agenda on Americans.

To his credit, Newsom say it's "absurd" if high school kids in Tennessee were "shitting in a kitty litter box," as Ryan suggested.

There's a positive. Good work, Gavin.