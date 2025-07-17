Make Coke Great Again! Trump Announces Coca-Cola Reportedly Agrees To Using Real Cane Sugar

Coca-Cola has used high-fructose corn syrup in some American products since the 1980s.

Soda fans are going wild over President Trump announcing that Coca-Cola has reportedly agreed to start using real cane sugar in some of their products again!

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola," the President wrote in a post on Truth Social. "This will be a very good move by them - You'll see, it's just better!" he continued.

It's important to note that Coca-Cola has not confirmed President Trump's statement as of present writing. In a statement to Axios, the company said that they "appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm for our iconic Coca-Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon."

Fox Business has reached out to both Coca-Cola and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for comment.

Make Coke Great Again!

Shortly after President Trump's Truth Social post, the White House tweeted out the same statement on their official X account, @WhiteHouse, while also including a graphic that said, "Share a Coke with Trump."

For years now, Trump has been a Diet Coke fan. As I wrote back in January, one of the first things that the President did upon returning to the Oval Office after his inauguration was to reinstall his "Diet Coke" button, which would alert his staffers when he needed another beverage!

"Not finished yet - we want the glass bottles too!" one soda fan joked on X.

"The flavor's about to hit different. Taste buds: rejoicing," another said.

In 1985, Coca-Cola switched from using cane sugar within the United States and opted instead for high-fructose corn syrup in most, but not all, products, according to their website. Some other countries, however, were able to continue to use Coke's cane sugar products.

Coca-Cola Has Not Confirmed Trump's Statement

As part of the Trump Administration's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pushed for food and beverage companies to remove potentially harmful ingredients in various cereals, candies, sodas and more.

For example, earlier this week, FoxNews.com reported that the International Dairy Food Association (IDFA) and some dairy farmers announced that they would be eliminating certain artificial dyes and colors in a number of ice cream products "by the end of 2027."

There is no definitive proof that cane sugar is healthier than high-fructose corn syrup.

"Replacing high-fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income, and boost imports of foreign sugar, all with no nutritional benefit," Corn Refiners Association President John Bode said in a statement.

While the health benefits may still be up for debate, I have a question for the soda drinkers out there - which version of Coca-Cola do you prefer?