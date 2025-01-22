Donald Trump Reinstalls 'Diet Coke' Button In Oval Office

The Donald is going to Donald.

Within hours of Monday's Inauguration, President Trump's Oval Office was already being reworked and remodeled the way the current Commander in Chief desires, including everything like the return of Winston Churchill's bust as well as a portrait of Andrew Jackson that former President Biden had removed.

But perhaps the biggest news is the return of one of Trump's favorite things - his famous "Diet Coke" call button, which was already reinstalled and ready to go as soon as he returned!

BIDEN HAD THE DIET COKE BUTTON UNINSTALLED

Previously located on the right side of the President's Resolute Desk but has since been moved to the top left, the small brown box features a button on it that will alert a White House staffer that the President needs a chilled Diet Coke can immediately. Trump originally had the button installed during his first term and has now brought it back in perfect Trump "man of the people" fashion. In a 2017 New York Times feature on the President, Trump said that he drinks about 12 Diet Coke's a day, and that he hasn't had any alcohol in decades.

The return of the Diet Coke button comes just days after a photo went viral of the President receiving the first ever "Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke" bottle from Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey. The limited-edition bottle is currently not for sale but has been used during various White House Inauguration events as well as given as gifts to various White House staffers.

WHAT WOULD YOU HAVE ON CALL?

Trump's Diet Coke button has many chiming in on what is the one beverage or food that they would have on call.

Personally, if we're talking drinks having my non-alcoholic buzzer going to be Capri Sun, while my alcohol intercom will summon a Coors Light at all times. And as far as snacks go? I'm going with a nice small bowl of buttered popcorn or a Taco Bell steak and cheese taco.

Hey, if you're the President, you need to have your comfort food and drinks, regardless of how unhealthy they may be!

Meanwhile, I think we can all applaud the Trump Administration for bringing in legitimate Diet Coke, and not the other kind of coke that was found in the West Wing under the Biden one!