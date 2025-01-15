Incredible Photo Of Donald Trump Has Internet Talking

Donald Trump's love for Diet Coke is taking the internet by storm.

America's soon-to-be 47th President is known for being a big fan of the soda, and regularly drinks it. The man simply loves Diet Coke.

Powerful people and businessmen are flocking to meet with Trump ahead of his return to the Oval Office, and the Coca-Cola Company CEO's trip might be the funniest.

Donald Trump goes viral with Diet Coke photo.

Margo Martin shared a photo Tuesday night of Trump with Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, and America's 45th and 47th President was being gifted a special Diet Coke bottle.

You've never seen Trump happier than in the post shared by Martin.

You can't fake that kind of joy. It's almost certainly his favorite beverage, and the President-elect now has a special bottle of it.

It also didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in. Below are some of the responses to the tweet above on X:

There's something about the male spirit receiving a special gift that simply can't be beat. There's a level of joy that can't be topped.

The smile on Trump's face receiving a special Diet Coke bottle is a look that can't be faked. That's a guy who looks ready to have several of them as he returns as America's leader.

They're going to be flowing in the Oval Office as America roars back.

