VIDEO: Speechless JD Vance Walks Into The Oval Office For First Time

A new video shows the exact moment when Vice President JD Vance stepped into the Oval Office for the first time. And it's awesome.

VP VANCE WAS RAISED IN A BROKEN HOME BEFORE STRIVING TO THE TOP

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson filmed the moment where he and Vance were being led through the sacred halls of the White House and into the Oval Office - something that the Vice President had previously only seen in movies!

"Do you want to go?" President Trump asked Vance. The VP correctly responded, "After you."

As the two walk in, however, Vance immediately becomes speechless and in awe of seeing the room where generations of Presidents made some of the country's most important decisions.

"This is pretty crazy. I've never been in this room, it's incredible," Vance said.

THE AMERICAN DREAM IN PLAIN VIEW

Suddenly, Vance, who grew up extremely poor in the Appalachian region of Ohio and has talked about his mother's drug abuse and poverty, was living out a dream. A dream that became the American Dream.

And there within shows the true message of what America is all about. It may not be perfect all the time, and no society is ever a utopia, but it, for damn sure, is the best country on Earth. The country gives its citizens the freedom to pursue the life that they so desire.

Vice President Vance's reaction here exemplifies just that.

