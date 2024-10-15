CBS News Loses Even More Credibility After Seemingly Editing Speaker Johnson Interview

CBS News has lost a significant degree of credibility over the past month.

It started with its top anchors Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan trying to fact-check Republican JD Vance with wrong information during the vice presidential debate while letting Democrat Tim Walz go unchecked.

Earlier this month, network leaders scolded "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil for asking pro-Palestinian author Ta-Nehsi Coates why he omitted the unspeakable atrocities Hamas committed against Israel in his latest book about the war in Gaza.

CBS' flagship news program "60 Minutes" is now under scrutiny for airing two different answers Vice President Kamala Harris gave to the same question and for refusing to release the transcript of the full interview.

Now, House Speaker Mike Johnson has accused the network of cutting critical key answers he gave during a "Face the Nation" appearance on Sunday.

"CBS has been under fire for selectively editing their interviews to PROMOTE Democrats and UNDERMINE Republicans. Yesterday, they chose to cut FIVE important minutes out of my nearly 15 minute interview. You can be the judge as to why," Johnson posted on X.

Johnson then provided the following examples, using clips that his staffers appeared to record from the interview:

"I recently traveled to NC and victims of Hurricane Helene told me nearly two weeks after landfall, the Biden-Harris Administration had STILL not provided them with all the resources they desperately needed," Johnson said. "But CBS selectively edited OUT ENTIRELY this first-hand perspective."

"Apparently, CBS also doesn't want you to hear about Virginia Gov. Youngkin, who is trying to clean the state's voter rolls so non-American citizens can't vote there. We need more states doing this, but the Biden-Harris Administration is SUING VIRGINIA and trying to STOP it," he added.

Selectively edited, indeed.

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

While television networks routinely cut and trim pre-taped interviews before airing, it's incumbent upon the network to not misrepresent or change the answer of an interview subject.

CBS appears to have done that while airing its interview with Johnson. And may have done the same when interviewing Harris. If nothing else, the network has no interest in proving it did not.

The past month should serve as a cautionary tale for any potential interview subjects about the risk of participating in a sit-down with CBS. CBS is beholden to the same whim of progressive orthodoxy as its more buzzy media competitors, NBC, ABC, and CNN.

Further, let the scandals at CBS be a warning to anyone who wants to work at a legacy media outlet.

This is what happens: You are punished and scorned for asking the real questions, your interviews are edited to help certain people in power, and you are at the mercy of a bunch of 30-year-olds with fragile feelings (like Dokoupil was).

A job in the mainstream media is a job for a sheep.