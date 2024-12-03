Former Pro Athlete Kills Massive Buck, Shares Epic Photos

Former MLB pitcher Ben McDonald killed the deer of a lifetime, and the photos are glorious.

As OutKick readers know, we've really been on a hunting kick here lately. Below are some of our recent hits:

Former MLB pitcher Ben McDonald shoots a massive buck.

Now, the former Baltimore Orioles pitcher can be added to the list of people bagging and tagging a big one….and he did it while thinking about his father no longer being with him.

McDonald wrote the following, in part, when explaining how it all went down:

"I normally don’t share too many of my thoughts on social but this is too good not to share. I lost my dad in January…sitting in a bowstand yesterday enjoying hunting season without him for the first time gave me a chance to reflect on all the hours we spent together on ball fields, basketball courts, and in the deer woods. I was having a conversation with him telling him how much I miss him and thanking him for everything he did for us and our family and the many sacrifices he made. I had a good cry as I wish he was still here for one more hunting season or just to have one more talk….5 minutes after I dried my eyes and focused back on the hunt….out walked an absolute giant….this buck could have gone anywhere in the 6 acre plot but followed a doe to 24 yards under my tree….the shot was true as he bounded out in the middle of the plot and tipped over in seconds! No doubt this was divine intervention courtesy of the man upstairs and #PawPaw ….the great outdoors is home for me….its where I’m probably most comfortable! It’s not always about the harvest it’s about making memories! This buck will always be know as #PawPaw’s Buck!"

Take a look at the absolutely beautiful buck below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Damn, that entire post is a punch straight to the emotions. Not only did McDonald bag a huge buck, but he shared a touching and profound message about his father.

Is it just me or is it a bit dusty in here?

Props to McDonald for the kill of a lifetime and for sharing an awesome message about his dad. This is the kind of uplifting content we always like to support. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.