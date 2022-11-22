CNN Guest, NYPD Detective Declares U.S. ‘Racist, Sexist, Homophobic, Islamophobic and Anti-Semitic’

Former NYPD detective Tom Verni has seen enough. He’s enraged by the United States of America. He won’t leave, but he wants you to know he’s thought about taking his talents across country lines.

Verni appeared on CNN Monday night to discuss the gay nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs. He said the shooting is proof. According to Tom Verni, it’s proof that America is a demonic state.

Verni declared the United States of America “racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, and anti-Semitic.”

Try to fit all five terms into one sentence. The former cop sure did.

Tom Verni, former NYPD detective, tells CNN, "We live in a racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, country." It must be miserable to go through life and just assume the worst in everyone pic.twitter.com/SBkisIXQvH — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 22, 2022

Verni warned all 300,000 of host Alisyn Camerota’s viewers that they are in danger unless they are straight white men — in which case they’d be bigots. Straight white men are bigots, have you not heard?

Now, a credible news network would have pushed back at such a statement. Calling an entire country — wait for it — “racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, and anti-Semitic” is neither productive nor sane. However, Camerota and the panel sat there and nodded along as the bulb spewed hate.

They let the hysterical, thumb-looking creature stoke unjust fear uncontested.

This guy hates America.

Earlier Tuesday, CNN CEO Chris Licht changed his message to staffers in an interview with the Financial Times. Previously, Licht demanded a news-first edict across the network. He sought to tone down the dramatics. But as ratings continue to hemorrhage, Licht says he now prefers pundits to “take sides,” “be compelling,” and not stick to the news.

Tom Verni, a figure with a deep distaste for the United States, might not be compelling. But he sure doesn’t stick to the news.

Correction: *the racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, and anti-Semitic United States.

America is not transphobic. Tom Verni’s words; not ours.