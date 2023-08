Videos by OutKick

OutKick founder Clay Travis is of the opinion that the recent partnership between ESPN and Penn Entertainment – for a gambling venture – is a “desperate Hail Mary” by both sides. It seems like a cash grab by ESPN and reeks of desperation from Penn.

As Clay sees it, “ESPN is a huge loser. Penn is the biggest loser of all.”

Clay recently discussed the head-scratching gambling move. Watch his comments below:

ESPN and Penn’s sports gambling deal looks like a desperate Hail Mary from both sides. Analysis: pic.twitter.com/o5KGg8LuAv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2023

CHECK OUT MORE CONTENT FROM CLAY TRAVIS