Carnival Cruise Chaos: Bottle-Swinging Fight Breaks Out In Ship’s Nightclub At 5:20 A.M.

Up to 60 people were reportedly involved in an all-out nightclub brawl at 5:20 a.m. early Tuesday morning as a Carnival Cruise ship made its way back to New York City where the NYPD was awaiting the lunatics who were allegedly swinging glass bottles and causing chaos.

The ship had been to Dominicana, Turks and Caicos and a private island in the Bahamas before returning north when the fight erupted.

“Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub,” Carnival said in a statement. “Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened.”

last nights festivities on my carnival cruise 🥳🛳 pic.twitter.com/uehhfmCfaC — naim (@nyeem0) June 28, 2022

Now, keep in mind this was at the end of an eight-day cruise. These people were still going strong on day eight at 5:20 a.m. I’m not sure whether to book a Carnival cruise after I publish this post or stay thee hell away from Carnival due to such savagery.

The clubs are really open at 5:20 a.m.?

I get that these things are like a floating Vegas and I’ve heard a thousand times about how great they are and how there’s so much to do. It looks like it! These places must be incredible if people are willing to stay up and party their asses off at that hour while I’m sleeping and thinking about another day of blogging.

If this fight has taught me anything it’s that cruise content just might be my new guilty pleasure. Between wild cruise ship fires and this, it’s been a great year for content on the friendly seas.

Keep it up, humanity.