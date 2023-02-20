Canadian Teacher With Size-Z Prosthetic Boobs Now Claims…They’re Real!

Videos by OutKick

The story of Kayla Lemieux, the Canadian high school shop teacher with massive size-Z prosthetic boobs took a dramatic turn this weekend when the viral superstar made a bold claim.

In her first-known interview with a media outlet, Lemieux sat down with the New York Post and claimed the huge cans ARE REAL. “I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts,” the teacher told the Post.

Wait, what?

Are we being trolled here? See below.

Lemieux went even further by claiming she’s not transgender. Kaya calls herself “intersex.”

Ok, go on. Explain this.

“My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy,” the viral superstar added.

“It’s rare, there’s no doubt about it. It affects women on a very rare basis, but in my case, I believe — and my doctor thinks — because I have XX chromosomes as well, that has something to do with it, and hormone sensitivity to estrogen has caused it.”

Last week, the bulldog reporters and photographers from The Post caught up to the man they believe is behind the Kayla Lemieux bit and now there’s online chatter over whether this is a long-game troll.

This is how he walks around. pic.twitter.com/kD3ffWmt3a — Jodi Palmer (@Palmerjodi3Jodi) February 19, 2023

Is Kayla Lemieux a lunatic or one of the greatest trolls in Canadian pop culture history?

It’s entirely possible we are witnessing Kayla Lemieux attempting to see how far the Canadian government — and local school board — is willing to go to appease the trans community. Reddit users are convinced this is what’s going on.

But then how does Kayla end the troll? Does Kayla just start showing up again to work as Kenny Lemieux, who was a regular guy, before the Kayla bit.

Think about the commitment level here if Kenny Lemieux is 100% pulling a fast one on the Oakville Trafalgar school district where Kayla was a shop teacher before “transitioning.”

It’s not like this has gone on for just a couple of months. Kayla has been going strong with the size-Zs since September when the Kayla Lemieux phenomenon swept Canada.

“This dude is gaming the system,” a message board user wrote in September when Kayla made her world debut. “This teacher was almost fired for ‘toxic masculinity’ last year, as well as not embracing woke culture,” the person claimed.

“He’d drop redpills to his class, such as how silly gender neutral bathrooms are. The school board hates him.

“He’s now upping the ante to exploit the very clown world the school and society itself created. His long game is most likely to get fired, and then sue for discrimination. There is no other explanation…No better way to troll clown world than to become an over-the-top caricature of a woman.”

Sit and think about this for a minute.

If this is a troll and the school knows it’s a troll, imagine the pretzel they’re twisted into because of the madness they’ve created with rules that are out of control. Now they have to bow down to Kayla. They have to do things like threaten students with suspension if they take photos of Kayla.

How does this all end? No clue, but now we have no choice but to watch. This is the best content to come out of Canada in decades.

NEW LOOK: A new photo of the viral Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher has surfaced as Rebel News continues to search for answers from the Halton District School Board.https://t.co/M1kEGq0UkA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 21, 2022

Kayla Lemieux instructing shop students on how to use a miter saw. / Twitter