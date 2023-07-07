 Multiple NBA Teams Are Scouting LeBron’s Son Bryce…Who Has Two Years Of High School Left

Videos by OutKick

Bryce James is garnering serious NBA interest, despite barely being old enough to drive.

LeBron James‘ second oldest child is just 16 years old, and still has two years of high school remaining. Yet, that hasn’t stopped the NBA from showing serious interest.

“Scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Heat, Knicks, Suns, Hawks and other teams” showed up to scout LeBron’s son as a “priority” at Nike’s Peach Jam AAU event, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Yahoo Sports describes Bryce’s game as, “A 6-4 shooting guard, James has excellent shooting mechanics and a high release. He’s getting to the rim a bit easier and has found a second burst in transition.”

Is Bryce James an NBA prospect? (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Is scouting a soon-to-be junior in high school a smart idea?

While Bronny James definitely has NBA interest, that makes a lot more sense considering how he’s now a freshman at USC.

The NBA chatter started his senior year at Sierra Canyon in California. Overblown for a guy who isn’t a top-10 recruit? Perhaps, but the Bronny James NBA hype can at least be justified.

How is it justified for Bryce James? The young man is 16. He’s barely old enough to drive, and has two years of high school left.

Will Bryce James play in the NBA? (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Bryce James has zero stars and isn’t even ranked in the 2025 class on 247Sports. Yet, we’re supposed to believe it was a “priority” for multiple NBA teams to scout a 16-year-old rising junior?

That seems a bit suspect to say the least. Think about how much could change over the next two years. Will Bryce James continue to grow from his current 6’4″ frame? What if he doesn’t? What if he gets hurt? Is there a chance he doesn’t develop much more?

Again, we’re talking about a young man who hasn’t been old enough to drive for a full year. He still has two more years of high school left before making a decision on his future.

NBA team’s scout LeBron James’ son Bryce. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The hype around LeBron’s kids is truly unreal, and it’s seemingly getting harder and harder to justify.