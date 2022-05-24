Bruce Willis’ Wife Captures Backyard Basketball Following Aphasia Diagnosis 

Bruce Willis who has played larger than life characters on the big screen isn’t letting the fight of his life slow him down off screen.

Whether you know him best as John McClane, Harry Stamper or a hundred other characters in between, Bruce Willis is without a doubt one of the most well known and beloved actors of our generation.

Left to right: Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore’s ‘Inside Out’ Book Party in 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop)

The 67-year old actor, who has over 140 film and TV credits, announced back in March that he will be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impacts his cognitive abilities.

Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumor, Scout and Tullulah all posted a joint picture and statement to their social media accounts breaking the news and thanking Bruce’s “amazing supporters.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.” The post concluded with, “as Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

emmahemingwillis/Instagram

And live it up he is. Hemming Willis took to her Instagram story this week to give a casual update on the actor. He could be seen hooping it up with three buddies in the backyard, with Emma captioning the clip, “I see you BeeDub.” This is one of the first glimpses we’ve seen of Willis following the aphasia news and it was encouraging to see him doing well. The condition is known to affect a person’s ability to speak, write and understand language.

While it is unknown how far along Willis’ condition is, how great is it to see that sports, or in this case a little pickup hoops, are the one thing that can still unite us?