Bill Burr Rips Feminists For Not Supporting WNBA, ‘None Of You Went To The F***ing Games’

Bill Burr’s looking for those feminists using their hairy arms pits to hide behind the fact that they’re talking out of both sides of their mouths when it comes to supporting fellow women, specifically as it relates to the struggling WNBA.

In his new Netflix comedy special, Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks, the comedian takes aim at the feminists who complain about the difference in pay between men’s and women’s sports without recognizing the very real difference in popularity and revenue. You know the type – pink hair, kneel during the national anthem, the type of mug that suggests they eat Camel Lights for breakfast.

“Look at the WNBA: they have been playing in front of 300 to 400 people a night for a quarter of a century. Not to mention, it’s a male-subsidized league,” Burr says during the Netflix special. “We gave you a league and none of you showed up. Where are all the feminists? That place should be packed with feminists — faces painted, wearing jerseys, going f***ing nuts like the guys do!”

It took a pandemic, but ESPN is finally gonna give the WNBA the coverage it’s dreamed of. — Bill Burr (@billburr) March 13, 2020

Burr, who previously took aim at women’s groups and suggested they apologize for assuming Johnny Depp was guilty before it was brought to light that Amber Heard lies like a rug and treats mattresses like litter boxes, further continued his verbal beatdown on the failed feminists.

“None of you went to the f***ing games. You failed them. Not me. Not men — women failed the WNBA. Ladies, name your Top 5 WNBA players of all time,” said Burr. “Name 5 WNBA teams. Name the WNBA team in your city. You can’t do it!”

If ever there were a perfect time to drop the mic, that was it. But Burr kept coming, cancel culture be damned. The 54-year-old comedian pointed out that women have made the Kardashians and Real Housewives unbelievably wealthy and popular while continuously tearing down other women for the world to see.

“That’s the message you send: We’d rather watch that than a bunch of women come together as a team and try to achieve a common goal. We’d rather watch them absolutely f***ing destroy each other,” Burr pointed out. “And then in the end, you come back and you yell at f***ing guys.”

Making sure not to skip over feminists’ version of “America’s Team,” Burr also addressed the near constant complaints from the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) who were recently given pay equal to the Men’s team after years of complaining.

“You’re playing in a 20,000-seat arena, 1,500 people show up. That’s not a good night,” exclaimed Burr. “The promoter lost his f***ing ass on that gig.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Burr (@wilfredburr)

Make no mistake, feminists really do hate balls. Even those bouncing within the WNBA.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF