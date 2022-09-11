Absolute Scenes Unfold In Boone As Students Party In Streets After App State Gets Paid Big Money To Upset Texas A&M

Texas A&M entered the weekend as a top-10 team in college football. That will not be the case after losing to Appalachian State on Saturday.

The Mountaineers, who are a sneaky, extremely dangerous team to watch out of the Sun Belt, marched into College Station and took down the Aggies. It was a dogfight from start to finish and ended in upset.

Not only did App State win the game, but the school got paid a lot of money to do so.

Out-of-conference “buy games” are extremely common in the SEC and Power Five conferences. High-profile, big name schools pay smaller programs a lot of money to come in and (usually) get beat.

For the bigger schools, it gives them a should-be win to add to their total. It helps them get to bowl eligibility.

For the smaller schools, it gives them a big boost to their operating budget. Some, if not most, of the “buy game” payouts are the programs’ biggest source of revenue.

In this case, it totally backfired on Texas A&M, who paid the ‘Neers $1.5 million to beat them at home.

Texas A&M paid App State $1.5 million to travel to College Station.



The Mountaineers just beat the #6 Aggies 17-14. pic.twitter.com/OhmGhlQpcT — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 10, 2022

As soon as the clock hit zero, absolute scenes proceeded to unfold in Boone, North Carolina.

The students, most of whom did not travel to Texas, flooded King Street— the main road in the city.

It was utter mayhem and well-deserved. What a rush!

The scenes from King Street: pic.twitter.com/42kOgu32B0 — Cameron Burnett (@Cdburnett7) September 10, 2022

After the initial party in the streets had died down, it moved locations. The Mountaineers took the party to the Duck Pond.

We have more chaos. Duck Pond scenes: pic.twitter.com/GqygnO7K4D — Cameron Burnett (@Cdburnett7) September 10, 2022

And it didn’t stop there. The students returned to the streets and continued the celebration.

More video from the celebration: pic.twitter.com/YanDuw5QVD — Cameron Burnett (@Cdburnett7) September 11, 2022

This right here is everything that is great about college football. A Sun Belt school with just over 18,000 students took down an SEC school with the second-largest student body in the nation and proceeded to party all throughout the night.