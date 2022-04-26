Antonio Brown Seeks Athletes Who Can Sing…Good Luck!

NFL star-turned-occasional-rapper Antonio Brown wants to release an album featuring nothing but athletes.

Other than a repeat of Deion Sanders’ “Must Be the Money,” the 1986 Mets’ “Get Metsmerized” or John Cena’s “My Time Is Now,” what could possibly go wrong?

“We just want to give premier athletes the opportunity to express themselves, be themselves,” Brown told TMZ. “I know a lot of players that do it on their own that may not put it out.”

Rather than go the unreleased route, Brown hopes to follow in the footsteps of Shaquille O’Neal and bring some fellow athletes along for the ride.

“Shaq was the only athlete that made a successful album that actually went platinum,” said Brown via TMZ. “And he still was a great player. He changed the fact of athletes being one-dimensional.”

Brown appeared on TMZ to promote his own debut rap album Paradigm, which was released last week. The eleven-track album features notables bangers like “Shuki Diamonds” and “Business Boomin,” but you already knew that.

If all goes accordingly to plan — like it so often does with AB — the follow up to Paradigm will be athlete-centric, taking those shower tunes from the locker room to Spotify.

“The next album got to be with all athletes,” Brown insisted, per TMZ. “We want to give every athlete a chance to be creative — NBA, baseball, football players.”

In the event Brown is able to land additional athletes to drop some bars, he can only hope their future live performances go as well as his did last week. Check out the enthused crowd in the video below.

Antonio Brown Performing New Single Business Boomin……….Best Rap Athlete ?? pic.twitter.com/XH69oTZDhX — TheLounge_ (@InTheLounge_) April 23, 2022

Sounds like music to our fears.

