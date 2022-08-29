Tennis Writer Calls U.S. Open’s Anti-Vaxx Mandate Protests ‘Embarrassing,’ Immediately Gets Annihilated

Those that are still clinging to their masks and looking at the unvaccinated as lesser humans received a win this week as unvaccinated Novak Djokovic is banned from competing in the U.S. Open.

The CDC updated its guidance earlier this month admitting that there is no longer a difference between the unvaccinated and vaccinated, but New York, the U.S. Open, and the woke mob don’t want to accept the reality.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC, KYRIE IRVING, AARON RODGERS ARE MODERN DAY HEIRS OF MUHAMMAD ALI

Djokovic won Wimbledon in July, would be the favorite at the U.S. Open if allowed to play, and is one Grand Slam shy of Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 titles. He’s not allowed to enter the United States to chase history, however, because he made the personal choice to not get a substance injected into his body.

Ahead of the opening round of play at the U.S. Open on Monday, a group of protestors stood outside the entrance of the event protesting the vaccine mandate.

According to David Kane, the editorial producer for the Tennis Channel, it’s “embarrassing” to protest the government mandating the vaccine for non-citizens entering the country. Also, notice that Kane assumed the protestors were anti-vaxx, and not anti-vaxx mandate.

Facts are only important when the blue check brigade wants them to be.

In reality, the only thing that’s embarrassing is the ridiculous mandates keeping the best tennis player in the world from competing.

Tennis fans, and folks living in reality, were quick to call out Kane for his ridiculous tweet.

The CDC admitted that Djokovic, as an unvaccinated person, should be treated the same as those who have been fully vaccinated. Those are the facts, so how can there be any possible justification for banning him from entering the country and competing in the U.S. Open?

There is none.

Written by Mark Harris

