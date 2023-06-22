Videos by OutKick

The future of West Virginia basketball is up in the air after Bob Huggins resigned from the program on Saturday. A local car dealership is doing whatever it can to keep the Mountaineers together.

However, in doing so, there are some potential underlying concerns with its behavior.

Once Huggins, a Hall of Famer, stepped down from his role as head coach, there was an immediate expectation of a mass exodus. Typically, when a coach leaves a team — especially one of Huggins’ status — some, if not most of the players on said team seek opportunity elsewhere and hit the transfer portal.

In the case of West Virginia, Kerr Kriisa and RaeQuan Battle were thought to be among those who might depart. Kriisa transferred-in from Arizona in early April and Battle transferred-in after averaging 17.7 points per game at Montana State.

With Huggins gone, the assumption was that Kriisa and Battle would reconsider their decisions. Perhaps they did. Perhaps they still will.

As of right right now, though, they are locked-in on playing for the Mountaineers. Part of that commitment has to do with new deals for their Names, Images and Likenesses.

Toothman Ford, a dealership located about 30 miles south of Morgantown, dropped a bag.

Don’t worry folks , we are pulling together to keep this team together! Welcome to the Mountain State @KerrKriisa and @RaeQuanBattle ! Let’s give them a warm Mountaineer Welcome! #wvubasketball #teamtoothman pic.twitter.com/br0KVRNCHF — Toothman Ford (@Toothman_Ford) June 21, 2023

Toothman specifically stated that it is “pulling together to keep [WVU hoops] together.” That may not have been the best way to phrase it.

The post could lead to scrutiny from the NCAA for West Virginia.

Mit Winter, an NIL attorney and sports law expert, questions if Toothman Ford’s tweet could be a concern for the Mountaineers when it comes to operating under the NCAA.

With the NCAA’s new presumption standard for cases involving NIL activities, these are the types of social media posts I’m worried about if I’m a school. Would the NCAA cite this as circumstantial evidence? Education is needed for everyone in the NIL ecosystem. — Mit Winter, attorney at Kennyhertz Perry LLC in Kansas City

Winter is referring to a bylaw that the NCAA implemented in February. It was put in place to help try and rein-in NIL collectives.

Within the amendment, it states the following:

In cases involving name, image and likeness offers, agreements and/or activities in which related communications and conduct are subject to NCAA regulation, the infractions process (including interpretive requests) shall presume a violation occurred if circumstantial information suggests that one or more parties engaged in impermissible conduct. — 19.7 Standards of Review and Resolution Methods (Level I/II Cases)

Pay-for-play remains illegal under NCAA rule. Although financial behaviors of that nature may occur on a daily basis, it’s not allowed.

And the bylaw states that the infractions process “shall presume a violation occurred if circumstantial information suggests that one or more parties engaged in impermissible conduct.” That gives the NCAA a lot of leeway.

Where definitive evidence needed to exist in the past, that isn’t necessarily the case anymore. Hence the term “circumstantial information.”

Does Toothman’s post, which essentially says that the dealership paid Kriisa and Battle to stay at West Virginia, fall under that label? If not, then what does?