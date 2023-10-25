Watch: Family Guy Hilariously Rips Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Because It’s Never Not Funny

Videos by OutKick

Even Family Guy thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are money-hungry grifters.

Seth McFarlane’s hilarious animated comedy jumped aboard the Royal couple bandwagon this past Sunday when they mocked Markle and Harry for being paid millions of dollars for God knows what.

Family Guy mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as grifters. (Photo Credit: FOX)

The scene begins with Peter Griffin sitting at a bar with Quagmire and Cleveland as he begins to think of ways to get money that he believes he is owed. It then cuts to Markle and Harry sitting poolside being waited on by a butler who then brings them “a check for millions of dollars for no one knows what,” before Harry dismissively pushes it aside and tells him to “put it with the rest of them.”

Markle then chimes in saying it’s time for them to do their daily $250,000 Instagram post for Del Taco before Harry says that he shouldn’t have left the “made-up nonsense” of being a Royal and all the drama that comes with it, just to be stuck where he is now… with Markle.

Family Guy is now getting in on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mockery. Even Hollywood doesn’t know why Netflix is paying them any money!! Hysterical! pic.twitter.com/olD7SsMTAv — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) October 24, 2023

AS GOOD AS SOUTH PARK?

Ah, there’s nothing like a good ol’ ripping of Markle and Prince Harry.

Listen, I don’t hate them but as South Park hilariously proved a few months ago – the two constantly bring it upon themselves. They claim to want privacy and that nobody’s leaving them alone, yet they are constantly shoving themselves in our lives everywhere we look. Be it a Netflix special that no one, and I mean no one watched, to book releases that nobody cares about, to their holier-than-thou environmental hypocrisy.

Newsflash to the former Royals or whatever they are called these days… if you’re so obsessed with trying to live a private life – don’t make up a high-speed papparazzi chase in the middle of New York City of all places as if nobody is going to notice that happening.

They’re just like power-hungry politicians that were obsessed with Covid mandates and policies. Once they have that control, that attention, they never want to let it go.

Meghan Markle Is PISSED At South Park 😂 pic.twitter.com/dbcdmhEw4M — OutKick (@Outkick) February 22, 2023

FAMILY GUY FOLLOWS SOUTH PARK’S INITIAL EPISODE

Whereas South Park set the bar with their “Worldwide Privacy Tour,” Family Guy continued to raise it higher with a perfect jab at the couple just months after Bill Simmons revealed that Markle and Harry did absolutely NOTHING despite having a $20 million Spotify deal that ended after just one year because nobody gave a damn. At one point Simmons even referred to the couple as “f’n grifters,” which Family Guy played out perfectly.

We’ll see if the two react to the Family Guy dig the same way they did after the South Park one in which the two, especially Markle, were reportedly pretty pissed off.

Meanwhile South Park is set to have one heck of an episode dropping this coming Friday in which they are set to rip Hollywood’s new obsession with pandering to certain groups when they cast certain roles.

OutKick will have a full review once the new South Park episode drops so make sure to check back here on Friday!