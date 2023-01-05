Prince Harry’s New Book Details Scene Where Prince William Called Out Meghan Markle, Then Manhandled Harry In A Fight

When it comes to Prince Harry’s upcoming autobiography, Spare (alluding to the taxing life as a backup to the first-born heir in the British Royal Family), the book sounds like everything you’d expect from the overly pampered Duke of Sussex.

The book is essentially volumes of Harry complaining about his life as he seceded from the Royal Family and going total victim against anyone not named Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018.

After years of major PR hits (even appearing on podcasts) since leaving the allegedly repressive life under the “racist” royal household, the Duke is now sharing all the behind-the-scene details that created the made-for-Hollywood coupling that is Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry spilled the beans on a private and physical fight between him and older brother William in the most entertaining and overblown royal family drama since Shrek.

And, of course, the fight started over Markle.

The excerpt from the book, obtained exclusively by The Guardian, details the fight from 2019, which took place at Nottingham Cottage.

Prince William reportedly called Markle “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive” as he consulted with his younger brother over his relationship with the former actress.

Harry then accused William of repeating the media’s “bias” against Markle, which set the Prince off.

“Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?” Harry questioned, calling out William for acting like an “heir.”

Keep in mind that Harry’s main beef with William is having to be his backup. And when it comes to being a lifelong No. 2, Harry is Case Keenum.

When Harry called him an “heir,” William chased him into the kitchen in fiery pursuit.

To ease Prince Will’s tensions in the kitchen, Harry reached out to offer him a cup of water and cool down, even calling him “Willy.”

“Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”

Prince William Molly-Whops Harry

Harry detailed his stunning fight where he got absolutely manhandled by older brother William, who shoved Harry down and tore off what one can assume was a puka necklace in the process.

Harry writes:

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

When the scrap was over, and Prince William allegedly apologized, he instructed Harry not to utter a word about it to Meghan. William said that the fight was like one they would have as children and encouraged Harry to fight back.

“You don’t need to tell Meg about this,” he said, with Harry asking, “You mean that you attacked me?”

“I didn’t attack you, Harold,” Prince William responded.

The book notes that before Meghan eventually found out about the fight after spotting marks on Harry’s back, the Prince visited a therapist to try relieving himself of trauma inflicted by “Willy.”

According to Harry, Meghan “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry … She was terribly sad.”

The book even includes Harry putting Prince William and Kate Middleton on blast for his own wearing of a Nazi uniform.

Photos of Harry’s Nazi regalia brought on plenty of backlash.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry shares. “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

Spare yourself from having to buy the book and opt to watch the Netflix special, Harry and Meghan, where the two really ham it up to spite the Royal Family.