Harry And Meghan Grilled On Motives Behind Netflix Series

Harry and Meghan have a new Netflix documentary series (I know, you’ve probably already seen it). Now the two are facing questions about why they wanted to do a documentary in the first place.

Well, at least Harry is.

The two former Royal family members and eco-activists took a trip aboard a private jet to New York to attend a gala hosted by Alec Baldwin. There, the two were named Ripple of Hope laureates, an honor given to those who have “worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights.”

However, while entering the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan for the gala, reporters pelted Harry and Meghan with questions about the upcoming series.

“Do you have a message for your family, Harry?”

“Are you harming your family, Harry?”

“Harry, are you putting money before family — are you putting money before family?”

All of those were thrown at Harry who blew them all off.

Meghan and Harry laugh into microphones instead of using them to answer difficult questions at a gala in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Meghan Got Questions Too, Just Not Good Ones

Podcasting machine Meghan Markle was asked a question too. Only hers was substantially less pressing, “Where’s your dress from?”

I thought that was a sexist thing to ask. Maybe not, I can’t keep up with this stuff.

I guess it’s not, because if anyone is the unquestioned arbiter of what is considered sexist, it’s Meghan Markle.

I mean, she did 12 whole podcasts in two years, guys. She knows what she’s talking about.

Of course, we all know why they did a documentary series that no one asked for or wants to see.

It’s money.

When the Royal faucet stops spewing money with your grandma’s — now dad’s — face, which has to be weird, by the way, you’ve got to wet your beak however you can.

Enter the multimedia initiatives that interest very few people, if anyone.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle