South Park Destroys Meghan Markle and Prince Harry In Latest Episode

South Park proved once again last night why it is one of the greatest shows of all time.

In a hilarious new episode called, “The Worldwide Privacy Tour,” the show absolutely destroys Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their relentless quest to possibly be the most unbearable people.

The episode mocks their constant “We just want to be left alone!” while seemingly releasing books, doing tell-all sit-down interviews with Oprah, as well as Netflix series that nobody asked for, and a failed podcast that was cancelled after just 12 episodes and being paid millions of dollars.

South Park pokes fun of the couple in the most frank manner. If you want to be left alone, or as the episode hilariously mocks as a “Worldwide Privacy Tour,” a direct contradiction within itself, then why are you constantly putting yourselves out in the public?

South Park on Harry and Meghan is absolutely perfect: pic.twitter.com/qVvLFE5vr0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 16, 2023

HARRY AND MEGHAN ARE UNBEARABLE AT TIMES

You just KNOW that Meghan Markle is going to claim every sort of “ism” against South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Racism, sexism, elitism, Royalism if that’s even a thing – take your pick, she is not going to just let this slide. Because she can’t.

We’ve learned that she is the type of “do as I say, not as I do,” as demonstrated in her repeated private jet trips despite her and her husband demanding the world reaches ‘Net Zero’ Carbon emissions by 2030.

The brilliance about South Park is every once in a while they absolutely NAIL an episode that has real life relatability. From crushing Kanye West in “Fishsticks” to calling out the hysteria of political correctness in “PC Principal,” South Park is one of the only shows that has continuously been able to take chances, and more importantly DELIVER. They call a spade a spade and BS BS when they see it.

And the best part is? It works because it’s relatable.

Kind of like OutKick and you the reader. You come to OutKick because you are tired of the same manufactured, contrived outrage on a variety of topics and you just want someone to just be real and say what everyone actually is thinking but too afraid to speak up about.

People are starting to stare angrily.😊



Reminds me of when they were trotting down the aisle at St Paul’s Cathedral during the jubilee #SouthPark #DumbPrinceAndHisStupidWife pic.twitter.com/QFnuIYSyr0 — HarrysGreySuit (@hrrysgreysuit) February 16, 2023

SOUTH PARK’S 26TH SEASON DEBUTED LAST WEEK

At one point Kyle is sitting around the rest of the kids at the cafeteria table and sums up what so many of us are thinking perfectly.

“It seriously is driving me crazy. The Prince plays drums all day, I don’t even think he has a job. And I don’t know what the hell she does. Why they even left Canada is beyond me. And she seems to just boss him around and do whatever she wants – why did they even leave Canada and come to South Park in the first place?”

Cartman and the rest of the guys respond just as you and I would.

“Look, Kyle we just kind of don’t care about some dumb Prince and his stupid wife.” When Kyle says he doesn’t care either, he’s asked why he keeps bringing them up all the time. And just like Don Lemon not being able to stop saying dumb things, Kyle couldn’t stop bringing Harry and Meghan up, eventually leading to the rest of the kids freaking out and leaving him.

South Park hilariously ridiculed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

SOUTH PARK CONTINUES TO DOMINATE

As someone who was just entering middle school when South Park initially came out, I have literally grown up with South Park.

Sure, there are plenty of dumb episodes. The last few seasons have been kind of weird – the “Member berries” seasons were painful at times.

But every once in a while – just like an aging athlete that comes out and pitches that perfect game or drops 50-points out of nowhere, South Park comes out and dominates.

That was last night’s. Give it a watch immediately. And prepare for the Markle meltdown.

Watch the new South Park episode here.